LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School football team fell on Friday night to the Gray’s Creek Bears in the United-8 conference action at home for the Pirates. In what was a fast start for the Pirates, it quickly became in favor of the Bears as a rally was just enough to take a 28-24 win over Lumberton.

“Tough game,” Lumberton coach Taurius Baker said. “I watched my team grow in a lot of areas. Obviously, I wish we could have come out on the other end of this thing. I’m really proud of the coaches, the kids and the adjustments. Just not enough to do what we need to do to come out on top in this one.”

The Pirates (3-4, 0-4 United-8) got on the scoreboard early thanks to a 30-yard field goal from John Dineant to make it 3-0 to Pirates in what would be the only score in the first quarter as neither the Pirates or Bears could get anything going offensively.

The Bears (5-2, 3-1 United-8) had a drive going in the second quarter but saw it quickly end as the Pirates forced a fumble, recovered by Wyatt Bullard, that helped begin a scoring drive where the Pirates made it 10-0 after a Lonnie Porter 18-yard touchdown pass to Camren Flemister.

The momentum didn’t stop there for the Pirates as on the next Bears offensive drive, they got the ball back when Reggie Bush intercepted a Bears pass. The Pirates then drove down the field and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run from Damicquen Powell making it 17-0.

The Bears did manage to find the end zone before the half on a 9-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Reed. Gray’s Creek then made it a three-point game as the first half ended on another Reed touchdown run to cut Lumberton’s lead down to 17-14.

Gray’s Creek’s defense stepped up in the second half, slowing the Pirates down while the team’s offense gave it the lead on a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Reed to make it 21-17.

The Bears added on late in the third when Dequan Anthony bounced outside and took it to the house for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 28-17 Gray’s Creek. Porter and the Pirates responded back on the very next drive as Porter broke free for a 33-yard touchdown. The Bears led 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

With time winding down the game the Bears found themselves in scoring position but saw their drive end when the Pirates forced a huge fumble, recovering the turnover and bringing it down to their own 30-yard line as Israel Perkins was pushed out of bounds. But on the very next play Porter was picked off in the end zone, sealing the game for the Bears.

“A big jump from the last three weeks,” Baker said. “Us not playing well, not scoring, not moving the ball on offense. A lot of things just came together. Again, like I said, I’m proud of the kids. I mean, as a coach at this point right here in a game like this, with the last three weeks, the way they’ve been, and to have a game like this, you just hope wish that the kids take it in the positive, mature way and grow from this.”

Porter finished the game 8-for-13 passing, throwing for 140 yards and rushing for 40 yards while accounting for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Powell led the Pirates in rushing with 101 yards on 15 carries.

The Pirates will hit the road next Friday to take on Douglas Byrd. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.