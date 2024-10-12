FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team was on the wrong end of a lopsided defeat as Midway earned a 57-6 victory Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

Midway (6-1, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) took a 36-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and after three more second-quarter touchdowns led 57-6 at the break. There was no scoring with a running clock in the second half.

Fairmont (0-7, 0-2 Southeastern) scored midway through the first quarter, with a two-yard touchdown run for Calvin Johnson that was set up by a 35-yard pass from Jamarion Brown to Jamir Jones. At the time, that made the score 14-6 favoring the Raiders.

Johnson ran for 63 yards on 13 carries for Fairmont. Brown completed six passes for 72 yards, while Josh Townsend completed three passes for 30 yards. Jones had seven catches for 91 yards for the Golden Tornadoes.

Ke’mari McNeill ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries for the Raiders; Nathue Myles rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on six attempts, while Thomas Perez ran six times for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Williams passed for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Fairmont plays at in-county foe St. Pauls next week.

Rams fall to South View

The Purnell Swett football team lost 48-0 in Friday’s United-8 Conference road contest at South View.

Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-4 United-8) was shut out for the third straight week.

South View (5-2, 3-1 United-8) took a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 35-0 at halftime. The Tigers scored one touchdown in each of the final two quarters.

Purnell Swett faces league-leading Seventy-First next week in Fayetteville.