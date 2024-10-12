Red Springs’ T.J. Ellerbe (2) tries to run through the tackle of a St. Pauls defender during Friday’s game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — All night long, the St. Pauls football team turned up the pressure.

On offense, that came in the form of an up-tempo offensive scheme that kept the ball moving downfield. Defensively, it entailed aggressive moves from the Bulldogs defensive line to get to the quarterback and practically eliminate the Red Devil run game.

By the end of the night Friday, it added up to a convincing 44-6 win for St. Pauls, its seventh straight over Red Springs.

“We’re trying to move faster and get everybody off-balance, and I just felt like we came out with a lot more energy,” St. Pauls quarterback Theophilus Setzer said. “It’s technically our rivalry — we don’t really look it as that, we look at it is the next game to get past. So we came out here with a lot of energy; we had fun tonight, and all my guys on offense performed.”

St. Pauls (5-2, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) totaled 391 yards of offense, with 278 coming in the first half, as the Bulldogs kept running play after play to wear down the Red Devils defense.

“We talked about execution, and that was big for us tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “And I knew they hadn’t really seen us do it in a while, because we’ve throttled down just a little bit, because we wanted to work on different parts of our game. We’ve got to be able to tempo people when we want to tempo them, so we felt like tonight we’d go ahead and tempo them and see how they handled it, and I felt like we did a really good job of that.”

Theophilus Setzer had a big night, both through the air and on the ground; the senior quarterback was 10-for-17 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns while he also ran for 79 yards on nine carries.

“I always like to have that second option to use my legs,” Theophilus Setzer said. “I put all my trust in everybody; if that don’t work, I use my legs. But my offensive line, they did an amazing job tonight, and all my receivers were playing at the best of their ability, so I appreciate all that, but I’ve always got my legs to go back on.”

“I think that people give him compliments with his legs, and the last couple of weeks we’ve been struggling in the passing game, but he’s a Division-I quarterback, and so he has the potential — sometimes people forget he can throw that ball,” Mike Setzer said. “He’s what you call a dual-threat guy, and dual-threat guys, sometimes it’s working what’s working. But we told him during the week, just doing what people give you and understanding where you’re comfortable at. I was proud of him because I felt like he didn’t rush the game tonight and he let the game come to him.”

Jakhi Purcell caught three passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns for St. Pauls, while having just as big a night defensively, including a fourth-quarter interception.

“I told some of (Purcell’s) family a couple weeks ago, I really believe he’s a next-level player,” Mike Setzer said. “And next-level players have got to show up in games like that, so I’m very proud of him. I thought Jakhi did an excellent job, offensively and defensively. In 2A ball, you’ve got to be able to go both ways.”

Jaden Bethea caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Yoshua McBryde ran for 66 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 24 yards, and Quintell McNeill ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts.

Defensively, St. Pauls sacked Red Springs quarterback Chase Boone eight times, including seven in the first half. The Red Devils were held to negative-seven rushing yards for the game.

“They put a lot of pressure on us this week; they did a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “I think that was one of the biggest differences of the game tonight.”

De’Zhain Roberts was a big part of that big night for the Bulldogs’ defensive front as he returned from injury.

“We keep going, keep pushing, every Friday night,” Roberts said. “We’re trying to go to states, baby, we ain’t just looking for playoffs.”

The Bulldogs defense has allowed 13.7 points per game this season, and after Friday’s performance have allowed six points or less in three of their last four outings.

“We know that our defense, although tonight they played really good, our defense should be even better down the road,” Mike Setzer said. “The reason why it’s better, you’ve got to take the good with the bad, and because we got so bumped up earlier, it caused us to play a lot of kids. Right now we’ve got a lot of kids that’s playing, and you cannot mimic experience.”

St. Pauls turned the ball over on downs on its opening drive, but after forcing a punt and getting the ball back at midfield the Bulldogs scored in just four plays, with a 52-yard Theophilus Setzer run setting up a 2-yard scoring run for McBryde to go up 7-0 with 4:25 left in the opening quarter.

“At the beginning, I told my boys, just give me a hole and I’ll make something work, and they put their trust in me,” Theophilus Setzer said. “Since they put their trust in me, I’m going to go out there and perform for them, that’s what I promise them every day.”

That began a stretch of four straight touchdown-scoring drives for the Bulldogs. Theophilus Setzer connected with Purcell for a 42-yard score on the first play of the second quarter, making it 14-0.

After a good kick return by Ernest Bratcher, Red Springs got on the scoreboard with a 20-yard pass from Boone to Gordon Mitchell. The extra-point try was blocked, making it 14-6 with 10:08 left in the half.

Another Theophilus Setzer-to-Purcell connection for a 7-yard score made it 21-6 with 9:05 on the second-quarter clock, then Setzer hit Jaden Bethea on a 36-yard touchdown pass at the 2:46 mark to complete the first-half scoring. The extra-point try was unsuccessful, but St. Pauls took a 27-6 lead it maintained until intermission.

“They kind of nickeled and dimed us here and there, and later in the game guys started getting fatigued and we started putting some backups in and they kind of took advantage of opportunities there,” Ray said. “But I think early in the game, we were able to kind of be prepared for what they were giving us. We knew what to expect for the most part, offensively, what they were going to give us.”

Omar Canuto hit a 26-yard field goal on St. Pauls’ first second-half drive for a 30-6 lead, and a drive later McBryde scored on a 5-yard run to make it a 37-6 game with 2:37 to go in the third. McNeill scord on a 50-yard run with 1:25 left in the game to cap the night’s scoring.

Boone was 7-for-19 passing, including a 5-for-7 clip in the first half, for 120 yards and a touchdown for Red Springs. T.J. Ellerbe caught four passes for 77 yards.

St. Pauls will face another in-county opponent as the Bulldogs host Fairmont next week.

Red Springs has completed its slate of facing all four in-county opponents this season, and prepares for its home finale next week against Clinton.

“Hopefully it’s the last one on this field,” Ray said, referring to the ongoing project to construct a football stadium at the Red Springs Athletic Complex. “Hopefully we can take care of home field and do it the right way here. I think we can just take care of business next week. We’ve got to hit practice hard Monday, get in the lab with the film and really coach the boys up to a win.”

