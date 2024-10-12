From the fringe

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Larry Lynn Locklear and Kent Chavis were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 64, three strokes ahead of runners-up William Lowry and Lindsey Locklear. Closest to the flag winners were James Humphrey, William Lowry and Warren Bowen.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Camp Grace Charity Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $100 per player. $1000 goes to the winner of each flight. Entry fee includes all golf fees, gift bag, t-shirt, and dinner after play. Call 910-774-3697 to sign up.

Camp 4 Heroes will sponsor a captain’s-choice golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 1 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Call 757-620-2030 to sign up.

Kent Chavis and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Rick Rogers and Tim Moore were the winners of the second flight with Willie Oxendine and Willie Jacobs coming in second place. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the third-flight winners followed by Kyle Chavis and Mike Lowry who took second place. Danny Glasscock, Mike Lowry, Jerry Long and Rick Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 67, Mike Chuchacz 69, James Cox 69, Joe Marks 69, Mike Connor 69, James Thompson 70, Tommy Davis 70, Scott Benton 71, Jeff Wishart 71, Bert Thomas 72, Mitch Grier 72, Dennis Puckett 72, Tom Lee 73, Cliff Nance 73, Tracey Hunt 74, Mark Turner 74, Donald Arnette 74, Barry Leonard 74, Andy Andrews 74, Jimmy Green 74, Danny Glasscock 74, James Barron 74, Phillip Wallwork 74, Bob Antone 74, Chris Barfield 75, Neil Armstrong 75, J.T. Powers 75, Waylon Mayers 75, Gavin Locklear 76, Dennis Andrews 76, Tim Moore 77, Mark Madden 77, Robert Lawson 78 and Randy Williamson 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.