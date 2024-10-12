Rams’ senior doubles as drum major, volleyball star

PEMBROKE — Playing a varsity sport at the high school level is a big commitment. So is being the drum major of the marching band.

Because of the time and commitment involved, those two things don’t typically happen at the same time.

Adisyn Bland isn’t typical.

The Purnell Swett senior never stops, moving either to the rhythm of the music of the Rams marching band or the spike on the volleyball court as she excels in both roles this fall.

“I’ve learned how to deal with prioritizing which is more important,” Bland said. “I’m kind of lucky this year that our football team has a lot more away games, so we have less stuff to worry about, but Mr. Chris (McIntyre), the band director, he’s very understanding, very patient with helping me.”

Bland spends many of her days going back and forth between the two activities. After spending third period in marching band class each day, she splits time between practices for both or gets in a stint of band practice before shifting her focus to that night’s volleyball match.

“The beginning of volleyball season we had a lot of away games, so I did have to miss a lot of band practices,” Bland said. “With volleyball now, we have games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so I’ll go practice for maybe an hour, an hour and a half, while the JV (volleyball) is playing, and I’ll come back for the varsity game and play the volleyball game.”

“She’s organized, and is really dedicated,” Purnell Swett volleyball coach Corey Deese said. “She wants to do her best in anything and everything she does, so we’ve learned to compromise on home game times for her to be able to be at those practices. Me having an arts background, I can understand how important how arts are, and I want her to be able to flourish in not just the athletic part, but her to flourish in the arts part of it as well.”

Bland began playing the flute in the sixth grade, and joined the Rams marching band in high school. At a leadership camp for the band this summer, she auditioned for the role of drum major, and was one of two students picked to lead the band, alongside fellow drum major Zion Atkinson.

“(I like) just being able to make great music and people getting excited from how great we sound, and I love the band itself,” Bland said. “I like being able to make everybody else feel involved. They make this band, because all I’m doing is telling them what to play and how to play it. I’m not — and I love playing too — but I love helping and just building the band up, because I’ve been with it and want to see it grow into what it can be.”

“Adisyn works in partnership with the other drum major, Zion Atkinson,” Purnell Swett band director Chris McIntyre said. “She demonstrates true leadership skills and a true desire to see her band succeed. When coaches and the band director are able to work together, students are able to succeed in both areas.”

The Rams marching band its set for its first big competition of the season on Saturday.

Bland is also in a leadership role for the Rams volleyball team (10-9 overall, 6-8 United-8 Conference this season), which enters the United-8 Conference Tournament next week.

“She’s the glue that holds it together,” Deese said. “She’s a leader, she takes the younger ones under her wing, trying to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to, trying to help them be the best that they can be.”

She also began playing volleyball as a sixth-grader and continued playing at the high-school level, earning honorable-mention All-County honors last season. At the setter position, Bland has 221 kills, 30 aces, 60 blocks, 117 digs and 129 assists this fall.

“My favorite thing (about volleyball) is just the connection you feel with each other, even if we’re doing bad,” Bland said. “We never give up on each other, we never give up on the game, even if we’re losing (by) 20 points, we still have some fight. … We’re very good on encouraging each other and not tearing each other down from mistakes, and instead just picking each other right back up.”

While directing the marching band through a selection and trying to spike the ball to score a point against the on-court opposition are two different things, one thing is similar about Bland’s approach to both: her leadership.

“I think she’s just a natural-born leader,” Deese said. “I’ve seen that since her freshman year; she’ll pull people aside and help them, and I think that spills over into the band world for her, because she wants everybody to just do their best.”

Even when the band and volleyball seasons stop, Bland’s busy schedule won’t. She also plays varsity basketball and soccer, and is the two-time reigning Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year on the pitch.

“I like always doing stuff, because I feel like if I’m not always doing something, I’m not doing anything, and I’m wasting my time,” Bland said. “So I always like being busy.”

All of Bland’s extracurricular involvement begs the question: when does she do her schoolwork? Whenever she can find the time, she says.

“I just do it when I can,” Bland said. “I can do it at night, I can do it during the (JV) games, I do it whenever I can honestly, because you’ve got to keep your grades up to do all that stuff.”

Through it all, she simply never misses a beat.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.