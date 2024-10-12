PEMBROKE — The quarterback position has been a revolving door for the UNC Pembroke football team throughout the first half of the 2024 season due to injuries, including a foot injury for starting signal-caller Colin Johnson.

But there is certainly no problem with Johnson’s right arm.

The senior set UNCP single-game records for both passing yards and passing touchdowns Saturday as the Braves offense came to life in a 67-20 win over visiting West Liberty.

“I think today was just a product of all the work he puts in; even when he’s not been 100%, even when he hasn’t started, he’s been prepared,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “I thought last week we kind of saw a little bit of a change, he’s starting to get a little more healthy, and then obviously today he came out firing and I thought the game plan kind of fit him really well and he executed it to a T.”

UNCP (2-4, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) also set team single-game records for touchdowns (10), receiving touchdowns (eight) and total yards (675).

Johnson finished with 514 passing yards, breaking the previous record of 459 set by Josh Jones on Nov. 12, 2022 against Concord. His seven touchdown passes topped his own performance against Wheeling on Sept. 30, 2023 and that of Luke Charles against Virginia-Lynchburg on Nov. 16, 2013, when both had six.

Johnson completed 29 of his 43 pass attempts, compiling a passer rating of 212.3.

“The game plan was just to play fast, play smart and rack points up, so it was really just coming out to each drive, focusing on that drive alone and not letting anything else affect it,” Johnson said. “Congrats to the guys; we’ve all put the effort in and executed, so that was really what let me do that.”

Johnson has appeared in every game, but started only two of the Braves’ first five contests due to the injury. After last week’s strong performance at Wheeling, Hall made the decision that Johnson would continue to start through the injury — then Saturday Johnson had the game of his life.

“Colin obviously individually has probably faced the most adversity this season, with just the injuries and things that have happened and the ball not bouncing his way at times,” Hall said.

“Of course it’s been challenging,” Johnson said. “It’s not what you want at the start of the season. But still, you can’t make excuses, you’ve just got to get it done.”

Johnson’s eye-popping numbers were in part thanks to a big day collectively from the Braves receiving corps. Freshman Que Kennedy led the way, scoring the first two touchdowns of his college career and catching eight passes for 130 yards, both game highs.

“Today it felt really easy. It felt like we had a lot of confidence out there, and we just stuck with the process, trusted the game plan,” Kennedy said. “The last couple of weeks, I’ve been getting tackled on the 1-yard line, so they’ve been on me about that. I’ve been telling them, I’m visualizing it.”

“He’s been a great addition to the offense,” Hall said. “Obviously we have a couple of upperclassmen that are playing, but just to have him as a freshman come in, he’s in our starting three, he does a great job, he creates a lot of mismatches and he’s a hard guy to cover one-on-one.”

Josh Jenkins had six receptions for 118 yards and Jo Hayes had five catches for 114 yards for UNCP, with both scoring two touchdowns. Jayden Smith added five catches for 79 yards and Jaquan Albright had four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

“They’re making plays — they’re not just catching the ball and getting tackled, but they’re making guys miss, getting yards after the catch, and that’s what turns into the explosives and keeps momentum for drives going,” Johnson said.

“Whenever we’re on the field together, we’ll be talking, I’ll tell (Johnson) what I see, he tells me what he sees,” Hayes said. “So it’s kind of one of those things where it’s kind of a best friend relationship where the quarterback and the receiver know exactly where they’re going to be at the right time, so making plays is easy from there.”

After the Braves offense was hit-and-miss through the first few games of the season, it finally played to its full capabilities on Saturday, breaking a school record for total yards set Oct. 8, 2011 against Tusculum.

“These guys work hard, and it was a frustrating month of September,” Hall said. “I think these guys knew what they were capable of doing so they’ve just been staying the course and they’re finally taking advantage of their opportunity and making plays and showing what they’re capable of doing. You see that with the scores and the amount of yards we’re getting.”

Not to be outdone, the UNCP defense forced four turnovers by West Liberty (1-5, 1-3 MEC) and held the Hilltoppers to 78 rushing yards on the afternoon.

“West Liberty was turning the ball over at about three times a game, and I challenged them to get at least three turnovers,” Hall said. “And I felt like if we could create the turnovers, it would set us up for the opportunity to separate ourselves on the scoreboard. They were flying around, the ball was getting tipped, ball in the air, they were getting after the QB.”

D’Marcus Harrington, Evan Powell and Scott Walker each had interceptions for the Braves. Harrington and Jayden Nesbit had seven tackles and one sack each, with Evan VanMeter also adding seven tackles and Laden Ford adding six tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Things were feeling easy. Coach simplified the defense, so we were just able to go out there and play us,” Harrington said. “(The interceptions) felt good, because coach challenged us to get some interceptions, we ain’t got none in a while. So to be able to go out there and execute and get them, it felt good.”

UNCP used a tempo offense to score quickly on its first two drives of the game, with Johnson finding Kennedy for a 5-yard pass and JaQuan Kelly scoring on a 1-yard run. The first extra-point attempt was blocked — the first of three blocked kicks in the game by West Liberty — but the second made it a 13-0 Braves lead with 4:57 left in the first quarter.

“We actually practice faster and with more tempo than we do in the game, and it’s actually made practice more efficient for us offensively and the guys have responded really well to that and it’s starting to translate on Saturdays,” Hall said.

Harrington’s interception was part of a sequence in which the teams exchanged picks on back-to-back plays, but the Braves punted on the resulting drive and West Liberty scored on a 16-yard pass from Levi Gullion to Marquez Hurst to make it 13-7 with 12:22 to go in the half.

The Braves answered with scores on its next three drives: a 62-yard pass from Johnson to a wide-open Kennedy, a 33-yard strike when Johnson found Jenkins on a jump ball and a 40-yard pass from Johnson to Hayes, who dove across the pylon for the score. The extra-point after Hayes’ touchdown was blocked, but UNCP led 33-7 with 2:50 on the second-quarter clock.

West Liberty closed to a 33-14 deficit before the half when Ben Turner beat two UNCP defenders on a jump ball from Gullion and ran in the 60-yard touchdown.

UNCP scored two third-quarter touchdowns to extend its lead, with a 9-yard pass from Johnson to Hayes and a 21-yard pass from Johnson to Jenkins, the latter extending the Braves’ lead to 47-14 with 4:53 left in the period.

Johnson went over the top for the passing yards record with a 37-yard pass to Hayes in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. That play got the Braves to the 1-yard line, and Hayes scored on an end-around run on the next snap to make it a 54-14 game with 14:01 to play.

The passing touchdowns record came a drive later with a 2-yard shovel pass to Albright at the 9:20 mark. The extra-point was blocked but the Braves led 60-14.

With Johnson pulled from the game in the final minutes, UNCP scored on a 6-yard shovel pass from Tre Robinson to E.J. Gatling for a 67-14 lead; West Liberty scored on the final play of the game on a 25-yard pass from Alex Dunlevy to Keese Demery.

The Braves earned their second straight win after starting the season 0-4, doing so in their first home game since the season opener. Now, the team feels that the momentum around the Braves has shifted to a much more positive place after consecutive victories.

“I think when you go through what we did in September — I constantly remind them how that felt, and I don’t think anybody enjoyed the month of September, and I’m definitely not trying to have that feeling back in my life, so we’re going to do everything we can over the next several weeks, but taking it one day at a time to get ourselves prepared to play.”

UNCP returns to action next Saturday at Fairmont State, with kickoff set for noon.

