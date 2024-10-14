PEMBROKE — Fourteen home games, as well as a home exhibition matchup with Greensboro in December, highlight the 28-game schedule for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team that was released Monday by head coach Drew Richards.

Fans wishing to get an early look at the 2023-24 Conference Carolinas Tournament Champions and the back-to-back women’s tournament champion Lady Braves are invited to attended Moonlight Madness presented by McDonald’s on October 24 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Reserved seat season tickets are already on sale for Braves Club members and the 2023-24 season ticket holders, and will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 18. Season tickets ensure fans a chairback seat at midcourt in one of the nation’s most electric environments, and can be purchased for $115. Season tickets can be purchased online at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets, or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at 910-775-4123.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court will host a plethora of promotions all season long, including Alumni Weekend for both the men’s and the women’s teams, Feb. 1, 2025 against Emmanuel; the men’s game is a rematch of the 2024 Conference Carolinas Tournament championship. The promotion schedule also includes Social Media Night in November, Sneakerhead Night in January, and Pack the Bank and Tribe Night, both in February,

The Black & Gold host Greensboro College for an exhibition contest on December 21. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves men will officially lift the lid on the 2024-25 regular season schedule, Nov. 2-3, when they travel to Canyon, Texas for the D2 CCA Tip-Off Classic. UNCP will play Ferris State on the opening day of the invitational, and close out action with West Texas A&M inside the First United Bank Center. UNC Pembroke will make its home debut five days later when USC Aiken comes to town for Jersey Night.

The men’s nonconference slate also includes a home matchup with perennial regional power Lincoln Memorial on Nov. 20.

Thirteen home games, as well as a road exhibition matchup with Davidson in December, highlight the 29-game schedule for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team that was released Monday by first-year head coach Dr. Kendra Samuels-Eaton.

The Black & Gold will play an exhibition contest against NCAA Division I opponent Davidson on Dec. 18. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. inside John M. Belk Arena.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on the 2024-25 regular season schedule, Nov. 8-9, when they travel to Florence, S.C., to take part in the 2-day, 4-team for the Conference Challenge inside of Francis Marion’s Smith University Center, facing Wingate on Nov. 8 and Coker on Nov. 9. The Braves will make their home debut on Nov. 20 when they welcome Fayetteville State to town for a Gold Out night.

The Braves men and women will open up Conference Carolinas play on Nov. 23 when they host Erskine at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

Belmont Abbey, who the Lady Braves faced in the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship in each of the last two seasons, visits Pembroke on Jan. 18. Senior Night will be held when the Braves face Mount Olive on Feb. 26 in the regular-season finale for both the men’s and women’s teams.