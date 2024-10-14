PEMBROKE — After a record-breaking performance on Saturday, Colin Johnson has been named the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The announcement marks the first of the season for Johnson.

A native of Sanford, Johnson threw for 517 yards and seven touchdowns during Saturday’s 67-20 victory over West Liberty. Johnson became the first player in program history to throw for over 500 yards and broke his own school record for most touchdown passes in a single game.

Johnson leads the Mountain East Conference in total passing yards with 1,462 yards this season and average yards per game with 243.7 yards per game. The redshirt senior ranks second in passing touchdowns with 18 and second in total offensive yards.