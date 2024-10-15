Participants take a group photo at last week’s Southeastern Athletic Conference tennis tournament in Bladenboro.

BLADENBORO — Fairmont senior Madalynn Godwin won the Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis singles championship in the conference tournament played last week at West Bladen.

Godwin was 10-1 in the regular season, winning all eight conference matches she played. She was also named the Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Godwin beat Clinton’s Alli Naylor in the championship match. Clinton’s Mady Avery finished third, with St. Pauls’ Danae Hernandez fourth. The top four finishers advanced to NCHSAA regionals.

Fairmont’s doubles team of Haleigh Dellinger and Jamey Quintana also advanced to regionals with a third-place finish in the doubles conference tournament. Clinton’s Emily Edgerton/April Sinclair won the tournament with West Bladen’s Lauren Douglas/Yuri Santana in second. The top three finishing teams advanced to regionals; Red Springs’ Miner Ruiz/Adrianna Locklear finished fourth.

The 2A Mideast Regional begins Friday at Flaherty Park in Wake Forest.