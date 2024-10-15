FAYETTEVILLE — Behind a hat trick from Alexis Adler, the Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 7-0 win Monday at Seventy-First.

The Pirates’ win, combined with Cape Fear’s 1-0 loss to South View, moves Lumberton (16-4-1, 12-1 United-8 Conference) into first place outright in the United-8 standings with one game remaining. The Pirates can clinch their fourth straight conference championship with a win Wednesday against Purnell Swett.

Lumberton took a 4-0 lead over Seventy-First (4-12-1, 2-10-1 United-8)

Adler scored three goals to complete his second hat trick in less than a week. Robinhio Tanis had two goals for the Pirates and Emilio Carrera and Justin Lopez each had one. Adler, Dakoda Hunt, Lopez, Carrera and Tanis each had one assist.

Isaac Juarez had six saves to earn the clean sheet for Lumberton.

Wednesday’s match against Purnell Swett will be at home for the Pirates, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.