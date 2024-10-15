PEMBROKE — Good news continued for Colin Johnson on Tuesday when he was named as the D2Football.com Offensive Player of the Week.

Johnson becomes just the fourth player in program history to be named a national player of the week. Johnson joins former teammate Trey Dixon as the only two offensive players on the distinguished list.

A native of Sanford, Johnson threw for 514 yards and seven touchdowns during Saturday’s 67-20 victory over West Liberty. Johnson became the first player in program history to throw for over 500 yards and broke his own school record for most touchdown passes in a single game.

Johnson leads the Mountain East Conference in total passing yards with 1,462 yards this season and average yards per game with 243.7 yards per game. The redshirt senior ranks second in passing touchdowns with 18 and second in total offensive yards.