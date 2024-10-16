PEMBROKE — A strong performance over the weekend at the King Invitational paid dividends for Benedetta Pepe Pugliese to be named as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement marks the first weekly award of the season for Pepe Pugliese, but it is the fourth of her career.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese won a trio of individual events at the King Invitational to help the UNC Pembroke swimming team to a first-place team finish. The sophomore also swam a leg on the 400-yard medley relay team that took top honors as well.