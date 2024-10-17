LUMBERTON —Wednesday was an appropriate occasion for the Lumberton boys soccer program to hold senior night.

With the Pirates’ 2-1 win over Purnell Swett, the program clinched its fourth straight United-8 Conference championship — winning the title in all four years that those seniors have been in high school.

“The three tri-captains, Emilio (Carrera), Dakoda (Hunt) and Korbyn (Walton), have all been the varsity since sophomore year, so this is their third straight conference championship and that’s all they’ve known since they’ve been varsity players,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said.”It’s a great accomplishment for those guys and the program.”

“It means everything,” senior midfielder Emilio Carrera said. “We’ve got to keep it in the legacy, It’s a great feeling to become four-year conference champs. It’s what we try to do every year.”

The title came after the Pirates (17-4-1, 13-1 United-8) won by one goal against a Purnell Swett (6-13-3, 3-10 United-8) side they’d previously beaten 4-0 and 5-0 this season.

“We discussed that, and the fact that we were a little disappointed in our overall performance tonight,” Simmons said. “But the most important thing is we did win the game and we’re conference champs for the fourth consecutive year, so you can’t take that away from us.”

“We were trying to be organized and frustrate them in the attacking third, and just make it difficult for them, and I thought we did that for the most part,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “Our goal was to just take advantage of the counter. We had our chances at times, but I thought overall we did a great job. We played well, they played hard, and they just fought all 80 minutes.”

Purnell Swett led for much of the first half after the Rams scored on an own goal for the Pirates with 25:09 left in the period.

The Pirates answered on a goal by senior Robinhio Tanis with 1:37 on the first-half clock, assisted by Walton.

“I give a shout out to Korbyn, who was in the wing, he passed me the ball and I finished,” Tanis said. “In my mind, when I got in, I had to do something before the first half ends, because if we end 1-0 in the first half, it won’t be looking good in the second half.”

“It was a nice ball played in from the end line from Korbyn to Robinhio, and he was able to finish that,” Simmons said. “That was huge, and that was kind of game-changing a little bit, kind of a sigh of relief a little bit. We challenged them at halftime to see if we could put more together, but Swett defended with lots of numbers and a low block and just made it frustrating for us all night.”

It didn’t take long for the Pirates to take the lead in the second half, scoring on an Emilio Carrera goal with 37:47 remaining.

“I had got the ball inside the box, I had a chance in space, I took a touch and I shot it, never thought about it,” Carrera said. “We needed that goal to give us our boost up, every shot, every chance we needed, so we took it. Luckily we only got one goal (scored against us), but we got the win.”

The Pirates continued to create scoring opportunities, but never found the net the rest of the way, with several stops by Rams goalkeeper Branlon Brooks.

“We were pressing them all night, but unfortunately the goals didn’t come, and in the game of soccer that’s the nature of the beast sometimes and games get played out like this,” Simmons said. “We’ve knocked the ball around fairly well, just at times seemed to run out of ideas when we got 20 yards from goal.”

Lumberton is 52-2 in United-8 Conference play over the four-year championship streak. The Pirates beat Cape Fear, who finished 12-2 in the league, by one game after the Colts and Pirates split two meetings and Cape Fear lost to South View on Monday.

While Lumberton’s spot in the 4A state playoffs is secured with the conference title, Purnell Swett will enter the United-8 tournament next week likely needing to win the tournament to keep its season alive. Before that, though, the Rams have a makeup game Tuesday at South View.

“When they play hard and they give their best, we’re in every match, and that’s all we ask of them,” Strickland said. “If they come out with the right attitude and the right mindset, we’re in every match, and that’s been the case all season. But then when we’re not, we’re not in the match. It’s up to them what attitude they come in with, because we prepare them properly, it’s just them executing what we ask of them.”

Lumberton will open the United-8 tournament Wednesday at home against Douglas Byrd. Subsequent tournament rounds will be played the following week.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.