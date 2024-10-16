The eighth- through 14th-place finishers at the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet earned second-team All-Conference honors. Pictured, from left, are St. Pauls’ Ingrid Estrada, Midway’s Kiley Ives, St. Pauls Ayari Ortiz, Midway’s Odalys Mijangos, Clinton’s Kate Hobson, St. Pauls’ Ashley Morris, West Bladen’s Jailyn Russ.

The top seven finishers at the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet earned first-team All-Conference honors. Pictured, from left, are St. Pauls’ Jennifer Lopez, Midway’s Alondra Acosta, Clinton’s Evan Gillespie, Midway’s Mary Harris, Clinton’s Haley Matthis, Midway’s Amy Rios and Clinton’s Rubi Davila. Davila was named SAC Runner of the Year.

The eighth- through 14th-place finishers at the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet earned second-team All-Conference honors. Pictured, from left, are Clinton’s DeAngelo Smith, St. Pauls’ Matthew Holloman, West Bladen’s Dylan Taylor, Fairmont’s Parker Chavis, West Bladen’s Raul Morales and Midway’s Lucas Wilson. Clinton’s Eryk Bautista is not pictured.

The top seven finishers at the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet earned first-team All-Conference honors. Pictured, from left, are St. Pauls’ Samuel Lopez, Devin Suggs and Brandon Tuggle, Fairmont’s Nehemiah Revels and Kyland Strickland and West Bladen’s Damon’tre Love. Love was named SAC Runner of the Year.

St. Pauls’ Ashley Morris runs to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

St. Pauls’ Ayari Ortiz runs to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

St. Pauls’ Samuel Lopez, right, and teammate Matthew Holloman, center, run to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

St. Pauls’ Brandon Tuggle runs to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

Fairmont’s Kyland Strickland, right, and teammate Nehemiah Revels, left, run to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

Red Springs’ Zachary Baker runs to the finish line during the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The St. Pauls boys cross country team won the day at the Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country championship Wednesday, touting the fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-place finishers in the meet at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

“That’s the way we train, we practice for it,” St. Pauls coach Charles Johnson said. “We made sure, even when we were in practice, that that’s the way they were finishing in practice. We’ve got to keep a certain distance between each other. They have a number in their head, so they’ve got to finish ahead of that number. So we did exactly what we trained for.”

Brandon Tuggle led the foursome of St. Pauls runners in fifth at 21 minutes, 29 seconds.

“It was a nice race. We stayed strong, we stayed together, we tried our hardest,” Tuggle said. “I felt less nervous because I’m used to running now.”

Devin Suggs followed in sixth at 21:50, Samuel Lopez in seventh at 22:11 and Matthew Holloman eighth at 22:14. Malaki Collins wrapped up the counting scores for St. Pauls with a 20th-place finish at 24:23, while JaKari Henry finished 22nd for the Bulldogs in 24:59.

West Bladen’s Damon’tre Love won the race in 20:15. Red Springs’ Zachary Baker was the best-finishing Robeson County runner in second at 20:52. Jordan Peterson finished 36th for the Red Devils in 29:47; Red Springs did not post a team score.

“It was good; I just tried,” Baker said. “This was I think my second slowest (race of the season). But it felt good though, especially for my last one, second place.”

Fairmont finished second in the team competition, with the Golden Tornadoes’ Kyland Strickland beating teammate Nehemiah Revels to the finish line in a battle for third, with Strickland at 21:10 and Revels at 21:12.

“I was just trying to keep the same pace I try to keep with every other run. Being a senior and everything, I knew it was going to be my last run, so I was trying get it the best I can,” Strickland said. “Me and (Revels) had made a bet to try to stay with each other the whole race, because we usually keep a good pace. But with it being my last meet and stuff I figured, why not just go ahead and get third, get it over with, just go ahead and give it all I’ve got.”

Parker Chavis finished 11th for the Golden Tornadoes in 22:28, Ralan Goins was 16th in 23:00 and Daquan Moore was 19th in 23:30. Other runners for the Golden Tornadoes included Savion Hammonds in 24th at 25:47, Jamien Scott 27th at 26:20, Travis Sanderson 28th at 26:55, Channing Locklear 29th at 26:56, Geru Gaddy 32nd at 28:00, Logan Locklear 33rd at 28:04, Roderick Deese 35th at 29:44, Tanner Hunt 37th at 29:52, Christian Broadway 38th at 30:35 and Kylan Deese 40th at 32:49.

Clinton was named the conference champion by virtue of having the best season-long results. The top seven finishers earned first-team All-Conference honors, with Love named the conference’s Runner of the Year, and the eighth- through 14th-place finishers earned second-team All-Conference recognition.

Lopez leads local SAC girls finishers

The girls race was dominated by Clinton and Midway, with the two schools alternating for the first six finishing positions, led by race winner Rubi Davila at 23:16.

The highest local finisher was St. Pauls’ Jennifer Lopez, in seventh at 28:22, earning the last spot on the All-Conference first team.

“I started slow, because I’ve got to pace myself, so I started with a little jog,” Lopez said. “Right in the middle, I was like, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to keep on. I was like, let me push a little more until I can’t no more, and I took a little break, a small break of walking, but I would walk fast. After that I would start again, and max, I would only take three breaks.”

Three other Bulldogs finished close behind, with each earning second-team All-Conference honors: Ingrid Estrada was eighth at 28:30, Ayari Ortiz 10th at 29:57 and Ashley Morris 13th at 30:58.

Four Red Springs girls also completed the race: Azaria Owens was 23rd at 34:45, Jennifer Villalba 24th at 35:03, Hattie Chavis 28th at 39:13 and Aliyah Segarra 29th at 39:41.

Midway won the team competition and the conference championship. Clinton’s Davila was named conference Runner of the Year.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett compete at United-8 championship

Meet host Jack Britt and Cape Fear combined to sweep the top 10 positions in the boys standings at the United-8 Conference cross country championship meet Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Lumberton’s Kevin Silva-Tapia was the best local finisher in the boys race in 11th at 18:50.

Purnell Swett finished third in the team competition. The Rams were led by Kaede Collins in 16th at 19:33, followed by Colton Sampson in 19th at 20:15, Seth Woods 20th at 20:20, Aiden Locklear 21st at 20:37 and Collin Sampson 23rd at 21:06. Also finishing for the Rams were Gage Brayboy in 24th at 21:08 and Cedric Benally 33rd at 25:04.

Lumberton was fourth in the team results. Behind Silva-Tapia, the Pirates’ Rexford Parker was 31st in 24:19, Alex Ambrocio 32nd in 24:41, Ian Hall 34th in 25:07, Ibrahim Abmohsen 35th in 25:39, Nathan King 36th in 26:18 and McLean Deacon 37th in 26:58.

With five of the top seven finishers, Jack Britt won the meet, with Cape Fear in second well ahead of the rest of the field.

Jack Britt also won the girls meet, with the Buccaneers and Gray’s Creek sweeping the top eight positions. Jack Britt’s Sophia Hernandez won the race in 19:29.

Dahlia Locklear finished eighth for Purnell Swett in 22:11. Rylie Hammonds was 21st in 26:19, Yamile Lopez 22nd in 27:23, Claudia Allen 33rd in 30:48 and Sholana Maynor 34th in 30:49. The Rams finished third in the team competition.

Leslie Soto-Florez led Lumberton with a 14th place finish in 23:21. Other Lumberton finishers included Macy Jones in 25th at 27:52 and Edit Saavedra 31st at 28:42. The Pirates did not have enough runners to post a team score.

