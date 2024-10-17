The 2024 high school football regular season comes down to three measly weeks.

While a lot has happened in the world since the season began on Aug. 23 — like, seriously, a lot — the high school football season has flown by and is quickly nearing its conclusion.

But that means the games just keep getting bigger.

Friday night’s slate includes another in-county matchup — the eighth out of nine scheduled this season — as well as some games that matter in the conference standings of both the United-8 and Southeastern.

Here are some predictions of what may happen on the field on Friday night:

Last week: 4-0

Season: 24-3

Fairmont at St. Pauls

These programs definitely enter Friday’s game on two different wavelengths, with Fairmont (0-7, 0-2 Southeastern) having lost its last eight outings and St. Pauls (5-2, 2-0 Southeastern) having blown out its competition in its first two conference games. Neither team has given me reason to believe that Friday will be any different.

While Fairmont does tend to punch above its weight in this matchup — including a scoreless tie for over 23 minutes to start last year’s game — St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer has been clear his team won’t be overlooking this game. Fairmont has struggled to stop the run and pass; St. Pauls can do both well. Fairmont has had some moderate success throwing the ball, but St. Pauls has played that type of game before.

Simply put, don’t expect the Bulldogs to have any trouble building a lead in this one.

St. Pauls 48, Fairmont 6

Clinton at Red Springs

As a reminder, this is not the same Clinton team that reached the 2A state championship game last year. In fact, the Dark Horses (1-5, 1-1 Southeastern) didn’t have a win until beating West Bladen just last week. Red Springs (1-5, 1-1 Southeastern) also didn’t have a win until recently, its conference opener against Fairmont, and is coming off a 44-6 loss to St. Pauls.

This could be a game that turns out to have big standings implications in the Southeastern. Beyond last week’s win, Clinton has played better in recent weeks, scoring 88 points in its last three games after totaling seven in its first four.

While it’s been a struggle for both programs this fall, I think there’s been a little more life from the Red Devils. And in the team’s home finale, look for Red Springs’ weapons to make plays against a Dark Horses defense that has allowed 40.7 points this season.

Red Springs 34, Clinton 22

Lumberton at Douglas Byrd

A year ago, Lumberton and Douglas Byrd brought losing streaks of 19 and eight games, respectively, and the Pirates picked up their first win in two years with a 41-18 victory over the Eagles. The streaks aren’t quite as long this time, but each program is once again in a stretch of consecutive losses — four for the Pirates (3-4, 0-4 United-8 Conference), six for the Eagles (1-6, 0-4 United-8).

But while Lumberton has yet to win a conference game, the Pirates program is in a better place than it was a year ago, having swept its nonconference opposition earlier this season and nearly beating Gray’s Creek in a 28-24 loss last week. Douglas Byrd, meanwhile, beat Red Springs in its opener but has been outscored 268-51 since.

Playing well, albeit in a loss, last week was a big hurdle for the Pirates after three duds to start conference play. Friday night, they’ll turn that into a win to get back to a level record on the season.

Lumberton 35, Douglas Byrd 14

Purnell Swett at Seventy-First

Seventy-First (7-0, 4-0 United-8) enters as the winners of 37 consecutive regular-season games, with its last loss coming back in the spring 2021 season, and the team reached the 3A state championship game last year. While the Falcons won 35-28 over Richmond to start the season, every game since has been won by at least 21 points. Purnell Swett (2-5, 0-4 United-8), meanwhile, has struggled since the start of conference play with four straight losses.

A Rams offense that hasn’t scored in its last three games and got just seven points the game before that now faces a Falcons defense that has only allowed 11.4 points per game this season. Some matchups are just really tough.

Seventy-First’s regular-season win streak will eventually come to an end, it’s doubtful that will happen Friday.

Seventy-First 49, Purnell Swett 7

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.