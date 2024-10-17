FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett girls golf team won the United-8 Conference championship on Monday, taking first place in the championship match at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.

Logan Howington shot an 88 to lead the Rams. Haidyn Woods shot 99, Madison Oxendine shot 102 and Kiara Allen shot 112.

By virtue of their results, Howington and Woods each earned first-team All-Conference honors; Oxendine was named to the second team. Rams coach Kelsey Hunt was named the conference Coach of the Year.

The Rams advance to the 4A Mideast Regional, which will begin Tuesday at Bentwinds Golf Course in Fuquay-Varina.