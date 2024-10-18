LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned an at-large berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A dual team state playoffs when pairings were released Friday by the association.

The Pirates earned a No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Panther Creek on Monday for a first-round matchup.

The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Green Hope and No. 31 Wakefield.

Lumberton is the only Robeson County program to earn a state playoff berth.

The Pirates also began play at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional singles and doubles tournaments Friday in Chapel Hill. Results were unavailable at press time.