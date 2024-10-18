LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned an at-large berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A dual team state playoffs when pairings were released Friday by the association.

The Pirates earned a No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Panther Creek on Monday for a first-round matchup.

The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Green Hope and No. 31 Wakefield.

Lumberton is the only Robeson County program to earn a state playoff berth.

The Pirates also began play at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional singles and doubles tournaments Friday in Chapel Hill. Results were unavailable at press time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR