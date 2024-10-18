PEMBROKE — Former UNC Pembroke baseball player, Trent Harris, added to his impressive season when he was named the San Francisco Giants Pitching Prospect of the Year, MLB Pipeline announced Thursday.

The right-handed pitcher split time across three levels during the 2024 season, ending the season with the Double-A Eugene Emeralds. Harris logged a 9-3 record with six saves across 36 relief appearances, and recorded a 1.81 ERA over 79.2 innings pitched, to go along with 105 strikeouts and a paltry .173 batting average against. Harris is currently ranked 16th on the Giants Top Prospects list by MLB.com.

Harris excelled as a two-way player for the Braves during his time in Pembroke, compiling an 8-4 record with two saves, while striking out 85 in 76 innings pitched, to go along with a 3.67 ERA. The Raleigh native also logged a .299 batting average across his two seasons, combining for 13 doubles, eight home runs, and 58 RBI. Harris was named All-Conference Carolinas for the 2023 season.