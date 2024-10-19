PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .227 from the net and used double-double performances from Abby Peduzzi and Tyler Patterson to fuel a 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-21) sweep over visiting Shorter on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Friday’s contest marked the first between UNCP and Shorter. The Braves (8-10, 5-3 CC) have won three out of their last four matches, while the setback for the Hawks (10-9, 5-3 CC) snapped a three-game winning streak.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the first set, but Shorter would eventually work its deficit back to 13-12 with a UNCP attack error. The Braves scored five straight points to push their lead out to 21-15, and won four of the final six points to take the opening set 25-17.

The Braves hit a match-best .289 from the net in the second set and took a 13-8 lead following a service ace from Tyler Patterson. UNCP limited Shorter to just seven kills during the set, as the hosts took the second set closing it out on a 12-4 run, winning 25-12.

Shorter took an early 11-4 third-set lead, but UNC Pembroke worked its deficit back to 13-10 after a Savannah Whaley service ace. The Hawks put together a 5-2 run to extend their lead out to 18-12, but a 9-1 run gave UNCP a 21-19 lead with blocks from Patterson and Ruby Countryman. The Braves polished off the sweep by closing out the set on a 4-2 surge to win 25-21.

Abby Peduzzi had 16 kills for UNCP, Previous Daley had 10 kills, Whaley had seven kills and 12 digs, Patterson had 38 assists, 11 digs and two blocks, Brette Doile had 13 digs and Countryman had three blocks.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they host Young Harris and Shaw for a tri-match. UNCP will play Young Harris at 2 p.m. and Shaw at 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves soccer picks up road win at Mount Olive

After a scoreless first half, UNC Pembroke struck for three goals in just eight minutes to pick up a key 3-0 intra-division win over Mount Olive in Conference Carolinas action Wednesday night.

Anna Grossheim recorded two assists, the 40th and 41st of her Braves career, while Shakira Kafero Roberts added a goal and an assist in the match.

The Braves (7-2-3, 6-0-3 CC) improved to 14-4-2 in the all-time series with the Trojans (4-3-3, 3-3-1 CC), and have now won the last three matches in the series.

Anna Grossheim’s shot in the 67th minute was saved by the Mount Olive goalkeeper, but the rebound went right to Eli Soderberg who one-touch volleyed it home from the edge of the six-yard box to stake the Braves to a 1-0 lead.

Grossheim’s centering pass found the foot of Shakira Kafero Roberts, who redirected it into the back of the net to put the Black & Gold up 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Just a minute later, Kafero Roberts played a ball over the top of the UMO defense on to Mercy Bell, who went side-net from eight yards out to give the match its 3-nil result.

Eli Soderberg, Shakira Kafero Roberts, and Mercy Bell made the most of their combined four shots on frame, each tallying a goal in the match.

Anna Bass made four saves to turn in a clean sheet.

UNCP recorded 29 shots, with eight on goal, while holding Mount Olive to 13 shots, with only four on frame. The Braves earned ten corner kicks, while limiting the Trojans to three.

UNCP will continue Conference Carolinas play Saturday as they return home to host Barton for another intra-division matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.