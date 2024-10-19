FAYETTEVILLE — Douglas Byrd came from behind in the second half to defeat the Lumberton football team 20-14 in Friday’s United-8 Conference matchup in Fayetteville.

Lumberton (3-5, 0-5 United-8) led 6-0 at halftime before Douglas Byrd (2-6, 1-4 United-8) outscored the Pirates 20-8 in the second half.

“We just never matched their intensity,” Lumberton coach Taurius Baker said. “Not taking nothing away from Douglas Byrd, they were ready to go; good coach, Coach (Maurice) Huey, good players. Coming in, we just didn’t match the intensity, execution. Pretty much everything we could’ve done wrong, we did tonight.”

Camren Flemister had a touchdown run for the Pirates.

On a five-game losing streak, it won’t get any easier for Lumberton as the Pirates host undefeated Seventy-First next week.

“A game like this, one of the things is, the team — they were hurt as well. There was a time where it was ‘oh, just another loss,’ but now there’s expectations where we’re taking the program. … We’ve got to grow, we’ve got to mature, that’s one of the things I’m definitely going to make sure happens and keep pushing forward. We’ll lick our wounds and get ourselves ready for Seventy-First.”

Seventy-First dominates Rams

The Purnell Swett football team lost 56-6 at United-8-leading Seventy-First Friday.

The result marked the 38th consecutive regular-season win for Seventy-First (8-0, 5-0 United-8) and the fifth straight loss for Purnell Swett (2-6, 0-5 United-8)

“Considering the opponent, we didn’t play bad,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “Our offense moved the ball down the field a few times. Our pass game tonight looked really good. We had a real long pass in second quarter, broke it for a long run, and punched it in the end zone right after. We’ve got to dwell on our positives, and that was one of our positives. Our offensive line held up pretty decent considering the opponent we were playing.”

Seventy-First led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-6 at halftime. The Rams’ touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Jamarion Douglas, set up by a long pass from Aidyn Locklear to Sean Locklear.

Purnell Swett now turns its attention to next week’s home game against Douglas Byrd, with the Rams’ rivalry game against Lumberton looming the following Friday.

”We’re going to take this week by week,” Deese said. “We’re not looking ahead (to Lumberton). Douglas Byrd beat Lumberton, they’re on a high, they want their second win in conference play and we’re trying to get in there with our first. We expect them to bring everything they have and we’re going to be ready for it. We’ve got to execute our game plan.”