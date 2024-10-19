RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Red Devils won a thrilling 36-34 victory over the Clinton Dark Horses Friday night at home in a matchup where both teams were looking to notch their second win of the season. The Red Devils overcame a halftime deficit and came away with a late win.

“We made some mistakes in the first half and the second half I think we played a fairly clean ball game,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We tried to do what we do best, and the guys didn’t get down.”

Red Springs (2-6, 2-1 Southeastern) had the 30-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Dark Horses (1-7, 1-2 Southeastern) began the quarter by retaking the lead at 34-30 with a rushing touchdown from Acere Brinson. The Red Devils started to drive down the field but saw their offensive drive end with a turnover on downs.

It didn’t take long for Red Springs to gain that momentum back when the Red Devils defense recovered a fumble with just under a minute to go when Patrick Locklear jumped on the ball. This set up an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Jakelsin Mack to give the Red Devils the 36-34 lead, and from there the Red Devils defense held on for the win.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game the whole way, so we had to have good discipline, we didn’t drop off and I’m glad the D-line game me the chance to clutch up for the moment and get that ball,” Locklear said. “We always (knew) from the start knew that we were the better team, so we wanted to come out in front of the home crowd and show that we were the best.”

Clinton struck first early on the first quarter with a rushing touchdown from Brinson to make it 6-0 after a failed extra point. That would be the only score of the first quarter as the Red Devils struggled to get things going out of the gate.

That slow start ended in the second quarter when the Red Devils took the 8-6 lead after a rushing touchdown from Mack. Chase Boone then connected with Jordan Norton for the successful conversion. Ryan McNeill gave Clinton the lead back with a rushing touchdown to make it 12-8.

After Boone was picked off by a Dark Horse defender, Clinton extended its lead with a rushing touchdown to make it 19-8. The Red Devils responded on the kickoff with a T.J. Ellerbe 85-yard kickoff return to cut the lead down to 19-14. But it didn’t slow down Clinton as Henry Bass connected deep with Aaron Cooper making 27-14 after a conversion heading into the half.

The second half turned in favor of the Red Devils when Mack broke free for two rushing touchdowns, one coming at the goal line and another one breaking free for a 86-yard score. A successful two-point conversion put them up 30-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Our offense, we kind of found our groove and started running the ball well getting the ball into our guy’s hand,” Ray said. “Our defense stepped up big in the second half got some turnovers in the second half and solidified the game for us.”

Mack led the way rushing for 183 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns. Ellerbe caught five passes for 38 yards and Boone went 4-for-12 passing for 41 yards. The Red Devils defense recovered two fumbles.

“I just did what coach has been telling me to do,” Mack said. “I wish this season could be better, but we went out there and played hard tonight. I thank God for every moment with this team and I wouldn’t play with anybody else. I was happy for this team more than myself. I want to see this team do way better and that’s all I pray about this team,”

Red Springs will hit the road and travel to Midway next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.