St. Pauls’ Tykeem Oxendine (5) celebrates with Theophilus Setzer (13) after the pair connected for a touchdown pass during Friday’s game against Fairmont in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Like many football coaches, St. Pauls’ Mike Setzer often talks about the goal of his team playing well in all three phases of the game.

That’s easier to do when there are individuals who have strong nights in more than one of those areas, which was the case for the Bulldogs Friday.

Jakhi Purcell scored on offense and special teams, while Malachi Locklear earned offensive and defensive scores, as St. Pauls earned a 43-0 homecoming win over Fairmont.

“They make it easy on us,” Mike Setzer said. “I told (Purcell’s) parents he’s a next-level player; Malachi is a kid that coming up to high school, he’s one of the more talented athletes coming up. Both of those guys are big playmakers. I think they’re so dangerous because of … they’ll turn around and make a play on offense, just as good as anybody on offense, and then they’ll turn around and make a play on defense that’s just as good as anybody on defense.”

Purcell caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, had a 13-yard run and scored on a punt return touchdown. Locklear caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 40 yards to the end zone.

That was more than enough for the Bulldogs defense, against which Fairmont (0-8, 0-3 Southeastern) moved the ball at times but did not score in a shutout, the third for the St. Pauls defense in the last five games.

“They’re the kind of team that can continue to get guys downfield,” Mike Setzer said. “They’ve got a lot of people that match up with us speed-wise. So we needed to see that before getting into after the regular season. … We had a couple plays that slipped away from us.”

“Our defensive line (played well) for sure, and our secondary,” said Purcell, a defensive back. “The goal was to leave them to zero points, and held them to zero points, so we did what we had to do.”

St. Pauls (6-2, 3-0 Southeastern) needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard to start the game, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Theophilus Setzer to Locklear for a 7-0 lead. After forcing a Fairmont punt, the Bulldogs took over with a short field and converted again, with a fourth-and-goal 4-yard pass from Setzer to Tykeem Oxendine in the back corner of the end zone to take a 14-0 lead with 6:01 on the first-quarter clock.

Theophilus Setzer threw for 70 yards and three touchdowns on the night he was also named St. Pauls’ homecoming king.

“I thought that (Theophilus Setzer) was really comfortable,” Mike Setzer said. “I thought that the O-line did a better job tonight, with protection and things like that, and Theo did a good job of keeping his eyes downfield tonight. I thought that he just looks comfortable, he’s looking more and more comfortable. He’s looking like what you should look like as a senior quarterback. But he’s a little better than your regular senior quarterback.”

St. Pauls’ defense forced another Golden Tornadoes punt, which Purcell returned 70 yards to the house to take a 21-0 lead with 4:30 left in the opening period.

“On the punt return, my blockers, they were just doing their job. Special teams, they’re always blocking for me, so that’s it.”

Fairmont held possession for nearly 10 minutes on the ensuing drive. It began with a three-and-out, but on a punt St. Pauls picked up the ball and then fumbled it back to Fairmont at the Golden Tornadoes’ own 6-yard line; Fairmont then drove as far as the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line before the drive stalled and the Golden Tornadoes turned the ball over on downs, with St. Pauls’ Dontez Leach getting the fourth-down sack.

“We couldn’t get it in there,” said Fairmont head coach Jeremy Carthen, a former St. Pauls assistant who played at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium as a visiting head coach for the first time Friday. “We stalled out right there in the red zone. We’ve got to find a way to put it in the (end zone), but I’m very thankful for the way my team came out and fought until the very end. The scoreboard may not look so, but they fought hard.”

Neither team threatened to score over the final 6:25 of the half after that possession and the Bulldogs led 21-0 at halftime; Fairmont outgained St. Pauls 115-101 in the first half.

“With those guys, the offense that they’ve got, you just try to contain them, and we contained them for some drives, stalled them out, made them punt the ball,” Carthen said. “We let them score in the red zone, fourth down, but for the most part those guys are very well-coached, and a well-oiled machine that’s pretty much going to produce.”

Locklear’s pick-six came on the third play from scrimmage of the second half and extended the St. Pauls lead to 28-0.

“They kept going slants, so I read it,” Locklear said.

Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their next two drives, taking up most of the rest of the third quarter. St. Pauls forced a Fairmont punt attempt late in the period, which was snapped over the punter’s head resulting in a safety to make it 30-0 with 18 seconds left in the quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Yoshua McBryde scored on a 20-yard run to go up 36-0 with 10:28 to go, part of a 16-carry, 113-yard rushing performance for McBryde.

Purcell capped the scoring by catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Theophilus Setzer with 7:03 remaining.

“On the corner (route) I had, we just executed the play,” Purcell said. “This game was all about execution, that’s how we started it, and how we finished.”

Fairmont’s Jamarion Brown completed eight of his 16 passes for 107 yards, with Jamir Jones catching four passes for 26 yards.

“That team right there has no wins, but they have so many dangerous aspects to that team,” Mike Setzer said. “That’s what worries me about teams like that. … One thing I hate about Fairmont is, they always match up pretty good with us, with speed, and if you don’t respect that speed, you can look up and you can be 21 down.”

St. Pauls travels to Clinton next week, facing the 2023 2A state runners-up who have won just one game so far this season after roster and coaching staff turnover.

“We’ve come away short several times down there, but me personally as a head football coach, I’ve never won down there (at Clinton),” Mike Setzer said. “We need to make sure we go down there and batten down the hatches and get ready for a storm. I don’t care what their record is, Clinton is a storied program and we need to know that we’ve got to prepare for Clinton, we have to show up for Clinton.”

Fairmont continues to look for its first win, and Friday hosts a West Bladen team that has just one win this season.

“First of all, (we’re looking to) keep the guys together,” Carthen said. “We’re still playing some great teams within the conference, and we’re going to try to finish strong. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and hopefully we can finish with some positivity going into the next year.”

