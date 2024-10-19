From the fringe

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Larry Lynn Locklear and Lonail Locklear were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 66, one stroke ahead of runners-up Warren Bowen and Gene Sampson. Pandora Carter and Al Wall were the first-flight winners with a 73, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up James Humphrey and Tommy Belch. Closest to the flag winners were Larry Lynn Locklear, Willie Oxendine, James Humphrey and Al Wall.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Camp Grace Charity Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $100 per player. $1000 goes to the winner of each flight. Entry fee includes all golf fees, gift bag, t-shirt, and dinner after play. Call 910-774-3697 to sign up.

Camp 4 Heroes will sponsor a captain’s-choice golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 1 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Call 757-620-2030 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.