Girls golf team sees success in debut season

FAIRMONT — Often times a first-year program, in any sport, will have a hard time competing against other programs that have been established for years, and the results don’t come until later.

That has not been the case for Fairmont’s girls golf program.

The Golden Tornadoes have put together a successful season in their inaugural campaign, made all the more remarkable by the fact the team is made up of golfers who had largely never played the game before.

“I tried to keep it as much non-stressed as possible, just to let them play and have fun,” coach Donnie Carter said. “That was our goal, play and have fun, learn the game and just get them involved in a sport they hadn’t played before. Hopefully it’ll grow and we’ll get some more young ladies out here playing.”

Fairmont has finished in first place outright in three tournaments, tied for first in another, and finished second in its other two events.

“We played with a group of 1A and 2A schools, and they were doing the same thing, just beginning, getting them ready to play,” Carter said. “And we did, as far as the finishes in the tournaments and stuff; we did better than what we thought we’d do.”

Two players from the Golden Tornadoes team, junior Kimberleigh Stevens and freshman Addison Ivey, have qualified for regionals, with Stevens shooting as low as 48 in a nine-hole match this season and Ivey shooting 52. The 2A Mideast Regional will be played Monday in Goldsboro.

“I’ve dedicated a lot of my time into this and I’ve really tried my best, and I’m just so lucky to have the opportunity to be on the golf team, and have one. And now going to regionals,” Stevens said. “I take it very seriously, I hope everybody else does.”

Stevens had only played “around the house” with her father. Ivey had never touched a golf club before the season, she said.

“I got asked to (play). Because I wanted to try it out, because I usually just play softball. I just wanted to try it out and see how I like it,” Ivey said. “I’ve put a lot of time into this and I’ve tried my best to do to my best potential. I think I’ve had a lot of fun this year and I’d do it a thousand times more.”

Carter, who is also the head softball coach at Fairmont, had been working as an assistant volleyball coach with head coach Michael Baker through last season. But when Baker retired, Carter also left the volleyball program; after some interest had been expressed through the years about starting a girls golf program, Carter took the idea to athletic director Marcus Thompson and Principal Anthony Barton, and the administration was on board.

Five golfers showed up: Stevens, Ivey and juniors Haley Britt, Lizzie Sealy and Luna Blankenship.

“They were novice, they hadn’t played a lot, other than Kimmie had played with her dad some,” Carter said. “But they’d come to practice and work on their swing. It’s not like we taught them every little thing; it was learn some things on your own, find what works, and they did.”

Stevens, who also plays softball and bowls competitively, said she’s enjoyed friendships on her team, and with the players from other schools. Ivey called the game “peaceful” and less competitive compared to other sports she’s played, including softball.

Now they’ll take on a whole new challenge against the competition they’ll see at regionals.

“I know it’s going to be a lot tougher,” Stevens said. “We’re used to walking nine holes and it’s going to be 18, and I know a lot of good girls are going to be there, so I think just getting my mind right on the competition and just going forward with it. … We’re shooting for states.”

Bigger picture, Carter says his team has shown improvement from start to finish, and with no seniors everyone is expected to return next year.

“Everyone should be back, and everybody improved,” Carter said. “The score they shot at the first (match) got better as they went along. It’s just a matter of being consistent; golf is a game you have to be consistent at that swing. When they swing, they swing well. Kimmie and Addison, those two can hit it a long way when the swing is there. Just sometimes they’re not as consistent. … But it’s bright for them if they continue to play.”

Regardless of what the future holds, the Golden Tornadoes are proud of how strong a start they have gotten off to in their first season.

“It’s been an enjoyable season,” Carter said. “I think the goals we had when we started, we accomplished.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.