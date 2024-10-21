CHAPEL HILL — The Lumberton High School volleyball team received an at-large bid into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state playoffs when the association released brackets Sunday.

The Pirates (14-10, 8-6 United-8 Conference) earned a No. 29 seed and will travel to No. 4 Millbrook (17-3, 11-0 Northern Athletic Conference) for a first-round match on Tuesday. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The winner will move on to face the winner of No. 13 East Chapel Hill and No. 20 Laney in the second round on Thursday.

Lumberton, which finished tied for third in the United-8 Conference, was the only Robeson County program to earn a state playoff spot.