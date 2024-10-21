PEMBROKE — Eli Soderberg’s goal in the 11th minute put the Braves ahead early, and second-half goals by Maria Cancio and Eugenie Amidou put the match away Saturday afternoon in Conference Carolinas action at LREMC Stadium.
Reagan Carr and Mercy Bell each recorded an assist in the match.
The Braves (8-2-3, 7-0-3 CC) improved to 15-3-2 in the all-time series with the Bulldogs (4-5-2, 1-4-2 CC), and are now unbeaten in the last 14 matches in the series.
Reagan Carr’s beautiful through ball in the 11th minute found Eli Soderberg, who one-touched it home from the corner of the six-yard box to get the Braves on the board, 1-0.
In the 71st minute, Mercy Bell played a centering pass to Cancio, who chested it down and sent a volley top shelf to beat the diving goalkeeper to make it a 2-0 lead.
Amidou intercepted a Barton pass six minutes later near the midfield circle, dribbled ahead and made a move to get free for a shot, and fired a rocket from 30 yards out into the back of the net to make it 3-nil.
Goalkeeper Anna Bass made two saves to turn in a second-consecutive clean sheet.
Anna Grossheim set a new program record with her 82nd career game played.
UNCP recorded 29 shots, with 14 on goal, while limiting Barton to just seven shots, with only two on goal.
The Braves earned ten corner kicks, while not allowing any to Barton.
UNCP will hit the road and wrap up its non-conference portion of the schedule on Wednesday as the Braves take on region rival Wingate. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Wingate Soccer Complex.