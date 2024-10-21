PEMBROKE — Eli Soderberg’s goal in the 11th minute put the Braves ahead early, and second-half goals by Maria Cancio and Eugenie Amidou put the match away Saturday afternoon in Conference Carolinas action at LREMC Stadium.

Reagan Carr and Mercy Bell each recorded an assist in the match.

The Braves (8-2-3, 7-0-3 CC) improved to 15-3-2 in the all-time series with the Bulldogs (4-5-2, 1-4-2 CC), and are now unbeaten in the last 14 matches in the series.

Reagan Carr’s beautiful through ball in the 11th minute found Eli Soderberg, who one-touched it home from the corner of the six-yard box to get the Braves on the board, 1-0.

In the 71st minute, Mercy Bell played a centering pass to Cancio, who chested it down and sent a volley top shelf to beat the diving goalkeeper to make it a 2-0 lead.

Amidou intercepted a Barton pass six minutes later near the midfield circle, dribbled ahead and made a move to get free for a shot, and fired a rocket from 30 yards out into the back of the net to make it 3-nil.

Goalkeeper Anna Bass made two saves to turn in a second-consecutive clean sheet.

Anna Grossheim set a new program record with her 82nd career game played.

UNCP recorded 29 shots, with 14 on goal, while limiting Barton to just seven shots, with only two on goal.

The Braves earned ten corner kicks, while not allowing any to Barton.

UNCP will hit the road and wrap up its non-conference portion of the schedule on Wednesday as the Braves take on region rival Wingate. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Wingate Soccer Complex.

Braves volleyball defeats Young Harris, falls to Shaw in tri-match

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit a season-best .385 from the net and matched a season-high 10 service aces to knock off Young Harris 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening game of the UNCP Tri-Match on Saturday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves struggled to get things going offensively against Shaw, who tallied 17 blocks to defeat UNCP 3-2 (20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 7-15) in nonconference action.

Against Young Harris, UNC Pembroke (9-11, 6-3 Conference Carolinas) hit .270 from the net in the opening set and took an early 5-2 lead following a block from Ruby Countryman. Young Harris (2-10, 2-7 CC) worked its deficit back to 10-9 with a kill from Sophie Bearden, but UNCP pushed its lead out to 18-15 with a Brette Doile service ace. The Mountain Lions knotted the score at 18, but the Braves closed out the set on a 7-0 run to win 25-18.

UNCP got a quick start in the second set and jumped out to an early 9-3 lead with a kill from Abby Peduzzi, and would eventually lead 18-6 with a kill from Savannah Whaley. YHC put together a 7-0 run to chip away at their deficit, 21-18, but UNCP scored four of the final six points to take the set 25-20.

The Braves hit a match-high .484 from the net in the third set and used a kill from Precious Daley to lead 12-7. Young Harris chipped away at its deficit, 15-13, with a kill from Shelby Mullins, but UNCP finished the match on a 10-6 run to win 25-18.

Mckenna Hayes had 16 kills and two blocks for UNCP, Daley had 12 kills and four blocks, Countryman had nine kills and two blocks, Tyler Patterson had 40 assists, 12 digs and three aces, Doile had 10 digs and four assists, Abby Peduzzi had eight digs and two aces and Whaley had two aces.

In the nightcap match, Shaw (19-3) took an early 9-5 lead in the opening set with a UNCP attack error, and would eventually push its lead out to 16-9. UNC Pembroke put together a 7-2 run to cut its deficit back to 18-16 with an Peduzzi service ace, but the Bears closed out the opening set on a 7-4 run to win 25-20.

The Braves used a kill from Peduzzi to take a slight 7-6 advantage in the second set, but the Bears answered with a 4-2 surge to lead 11-10. UNCP would score four straight points to take the lead for good, 18-14, and won the set 25-19.

UNCP got a quick start to the third set and took an early 6-1 lead with a kill from Peduzzi. The Braves extended their lead out to 19-12 follow an attack error from Shaw, but the Bears put together a 6-1 run to work their deficit back to 20-18. The hosts closed out the set on a 5-2 run to take the third set, 25-20, to lead the match 2-1.

Shaw used a kill from Hailey Hopkins to lead 6-3 early in the fourth set, but UNC Pembroke whittled its deficit back to 13-12 with a Countryman kill. The Bears scored the next three points, and would eventually finished the set on a 9-3 run to win 25-15 and send the match to a deciding set.

The Braves scored the first four points of the fifth set and took a 5-1 lead with a kill from Whaley. Shaw went on an 8-1 run to lead 9-6, and finished the match on a 6-1 run fueled by a match-best .429 hitting from the net, winning 15-7.

Daley had 12 kills and two blocks for the Braves, Hayes had 11 kills and two aces, Whaley had 11 kills and 11 digs, Patterson had 43 assists, Doile had 17 digs, Karagyn Durco had 11 digs and two aces, Countryman had four blocks and Peduzzi had three blocks.