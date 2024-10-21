PEMBROKE — A trio of double-double performance last week paid dividends for Tyler Patterson who has been named as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

The announcement marks the third weekly honor this season for Patterson.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Patterson started the week with 36 assists and seven digs against Mount Olive, followed by a 38 assist and 11 dig performance against Shorter. The sophomore closed out her week with 40 assists and 12 digs against Young Harris, and 43 assists and 10 digs against Shaw.

Patterson tallied four service aces and three total blocks for the week as well.