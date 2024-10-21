FAIRMONT, W. Va. — The UNC Pembroke football team and Fairmont State exchanged four offensive possessions late in the fourth quarter all on turnovers, but the Fighting Falcons held on for a 37-28 victory over the Braves on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field.

The Braves (2-5, 2-3 MEC) have now lost the last two contests when playing at Fairmont State and fall to 1-4 this season when playing away from Pembroke. The Fighting Falcons (4-3, 3-2 MEC) have now won their last two contests and even the all-time series between the two teams at 3-3.

Fairmont State started the game with the ball on their own 33-yard line. Dereik Crosby II rushed up the middle for a gain of 15 yards followed by a Nino Marzullo completion to Winston Page to give the hosts a first down on the UNC Pembroke 33-yard line. The Falcons would have to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Emmanuel Richardson for the first score of the game to take a 3-0 lead.

UNC Pembroke turned the ball downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 at the Fairmont State 38-yard line. Marzullo completed a short pass to the right to Gage Michael, and then found an open Jermaine Bradford for a gain of 47 yards. Marzullo found an open Kobe Harris for an 8-yard Falcons touchdown to make it 10-0.

The UNC Pembroke defense forced Fairmont State to a three-and-out where the Braves started their offensive drive on their own 6-yard line. Colin Johnson completed a 21-yard pass to Josh Jenkins and then completed a pass to Keshawn Jefferson for a gain of 11-yards. Johnson connected with an open JaQuan Albright before a 55-yard pass to Jo Hayes in the end zone for a UNCP touchdown, making the score 10-7, which remained the tally at the end of the first quarter.

Fairmont State started with the ball in the second quarter and moved down the field with a Marzullo pass completion to Crosby. Marzullo found an open Carter Giacomo in the middle of the field for a gain of 15-yards and the two would connect again in the end zone for an FSU touchdown to go up 17-7.

Que Kennedy returned the kickoff 45 yards to put the Braves on the Fairmont State 38-yard line to start their offensive drive. Johnson completed a short pass to Hayes for a gain of 22 yards before Johnson completed a pass down the left side to Jayden Smith for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 17-14.

Leonard Farrow rushed down the right side for a Falcons gain of 13 yards, followed by a 31-yard completion from Marzullo to Jermain Bradford. Marzullo found an open Harris who took it into the end zone for a Falcons touchdown, making it 24-14.

The Braves were limited the just three offensive plays before having to punt where Fairmont State took over on the UNCP 43-yard line. Crosby rushed to the right followed by a Marzullo pass to Michael for a gain of 15 yards. Marzullo connected with Giacomo for a 15-yard touchdown, and Fairmont State ultimately led 31-14 at intermission.

Toy Trice ran the ball for the first four plays and extended the Fairmont State drive following a UNCP personal foul that gave the Falcons an additional 15 yards. Marzullo completed a pass over the defense to Giacomo for a gain of 13 yards, followed by a short run from Crosby. Fairmont State’s touchdown was called back after an offensive pass interference, where the Falcons had to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Emmanuel Richardson to go up 34-14.

Sincere Baines ran the kickoff back 25 yards to begin the UNCP drive on its own 33-yard line. Johnson completed passes to Hayes, Baines and JaQuan Albright to move the offense down the field to set up Albright to rush down the right side for a 14-yard touchdown run and cut the Falcons’ lead to 34-21 heading into the final period.

Johnson completed a pass to Josh Jenkins for a gain of 18 yards followed by a 34-yard gain via a Johnson pass completion to Kennedy. Johnson found an open Hayes in the middle of the field for a 6-yard touchdown, leaving the Braves within a possession at 34-28.

Fairmont State intercepted a pass — UNCP’s third turnover of the fourth quarter — to take over on offense at the UNCP 30-yard line. Crosby rushed up the middle for five yards and then broke through the defense again for an additional two yards. The Falcons settled for a 40-yard field goal attempt from Emmanuel Richardson, which gave Fairmont State a 37-28 lead late in the period.

Johnson completed 24 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The redshirt senior also ran the ball nine times for 58 yards. Hayes caught six passes for 93 yards. The graduate student also caught a pair of touchdowns.

Jaiden Nesbit paced the defense with 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo tackles. Caleb Hester finished with eight tackles, seven of which were solo tackles. He also had two tackles for a loss of 12 yards, one sack for a loss of 10 yards and one interception.

Fairmont State held possession for nearly 35 minutes while UNC Pembroke had possession for 25 minutes of the contest.

The Braves finished the contest with 440 total yards of offense. UNCP converted on 5-of-13 third down attempts.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome West Virginia State to town for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.