PEMBROKE — After scoring a goal in each of the Braves’ wins last week, Eli Soderberg has been tabbed as the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Soderberg started the week with a goal in the 3-0 win at Mount Olive, and scored her second goal in the 3-0 win over Barton. Both goals were game-winners.

Soderberg has now tallied four goals on the season, to go along with three assists and three game-winners.

Soderberg and the Braves will be back in action Wednesday, as they make the short trek to Wingate for its final non-conference match of the season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Wingate Soccer Complex.