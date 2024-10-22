CARY — The Lumberton girls tennis team was swept 9-0 in Monday’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A dual team playoffs first-round match.

In singles, Panther Creek got 6-0, 6-0 wins from Omisha Sinha, over Lumberton’s Shania Hunt; Tanvi Kamaragiel over Josie Lawson; Samantha Barnes over Mackenzie Register; and Yara Kozhaya over Caroline Hall. Sarvitha Saravanakanna defeated Charley Whitley 6-1, 6-2; Fabiano Calderon beat Andrea Brown 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Sinha/Kamaragiel topped Hunt/Hall 8-0; Barnes/Richo Vedula won against Whitley/Register 8-3; and Lalaso Mudhapati/Mukshitharee Hariharan defeated Lawson/Olivia McLamb 8-2.

No. 15 Panther Creek (12-4) will face No. 2 Green Hope in the second round Wednesday. No. 18 Lumberton finishes its season at 11-4 in dual-team play.