Members of the St. Pauls 4×400 relay team receive their state championship rings, commemorating their title at the NCHSAA 2A state championship on May 17 in Greensboro. The Bulldogs ran the race in 3 minutes, 23.48 seconds to narrowly beat runner-up Salisbury for the school’s 19th track and field state champion and ninth in a relay but its first in the 4×400. Pictured, from left, are Theophilus Setzer, Quintell McNeill and Charles Johnson; Markeon Fletcher is not pictured.