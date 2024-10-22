St. Pauls’ Omar Canuto, center, celebrates with David Leon (6), Osvaldo Santos (13) and the rest of the Bulldogs after scoring a goal during Monday’s match against Red Springs in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — In each of the first two meetings between the St. Pauls and Red Springs boys soccer teams — one won in penalty kicks by the Bulldogs, one in overtime by the Red Devils — Red Springs overcame a two-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation.

When the teams met for a third time Monday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium, Omar Canuto made sure that wouldn’t happen again.

The Bulldogs’ junior scored a hat trick to lead St. Pauls to a 5-2 victory over the Red Devils in the Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup.

“We played as a team today,” Canuto said. “From the start we told them, we’ve got to play as a team, and we worked together and made the goals happen.”

“He’s something else,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “Tough young man, he comes from a long line of Parkton players that have been really good. … He’s got one more year left. I look forward to seeing what he does.”

If there was a moment of doubt, it may have come in the 75 seconds between Red Springs’ goal and Canuto’s third of the game. The Red Devils (5-9-1, 1-4 Southeastern) had scored on a goal by Brian Villagomez Ruiz to cut a 4-0 Bulldogs lead to 4-1 with exactly 16 minutes left — just about the time of the game where Red Springs comebacks began in the first two meetings.

But Canuto completed his hat trick with 14:45 remaining to upend any momentum gained by the Red Devils and all but seal the outcome.

“We had a free kick around (midfield), Kevin whipped it in and I just got a hit on it and the keeper couldn’t get it,” said Canuto, who has scored a team-high 23 goals this season. “It went a little too wide and I got the goal.”

“That was definitely deflating,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “We started to get momentum, getting to the point of the game where we were getting ready to go, but that goal kind of shut the door. We still played, but it was pretty much a wrap at that point, psyche wise.”

St. Pauls (10-8-1, 3-3 Southeastern) led 3-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs’ first goal came when Kevin Lopez ran towards the goal, stopped about eight yards out and passed to an open Canuto, who finished with 25:03 left in the opening half.

Less than two minutes later, Yordan Rodriguez scored a short-range goal for the Bulldogs to take a 2-0 lead.

“We just have some finishers, in Omar, Covin (Gomez) can score from time to time, Yordan can score from time to time, Kevin can score from time to time. We just have guys that can finish, and they rely heavily on Marco and Omar, and if you can isolate those two guys and make it difficult on them, you can make it difficult on Red Springs.”

Canuto’s second goal came from 10 yards out with 14:45 left in the half to give the Bulldogs their three-goal advantage.

“We couldn’t rest. … We knew it wasn’t enough,” Martin said. “At halftime I said ‘guys we need a fourth — if we get a fourth we win this game.’ And we always preach the same thing coming out of halftime: come out, be strong, deal with the first 10 minutes of the second half, and tonight we really wanted to get a goal in the first 10. And even though we didn’t, we knew we had to have a fourth to put this away.”

The fourth goal game when Kevin Lopez scored on a runner with 23 minutes left in the game.

“We just came out flat,” Hughes said. “I think we came out just assuming that we were going to be able to come back like we did the last game, and we just couldn’t. We just came out flat and played flat the whole game. It’s a no excuses type deal; that’s on me as a coach, not getting them focused and ready for the game.”

After Red Springs and St. Pauls quickly exchanged goals to make it 5-1, Red Springs got a late goal from Omar Ramirez to pull to a 5-2 margin with 2:16 left.

Both teams face league-leading Clinton next; Red Springs travels there on Wednesday, while St. Pauls will host the Dark Horses on Monday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.