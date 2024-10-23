RALEIGH — The Lumberton volleyball team lost in Tuesday’s first-round 4A state playoff match with a 3-0 outcome at Millbrook.

Millbrook (18-3), the No. 4 seed in the 4A East Region, won the first set 25-15 over No. 29 Lumberton (14-11), won the second set 25-13 and won the third set 25-17.

Ava Hanna had 13 kills for Lumberton, Giselle Leach had six kills and three aces, Leighann Martin had eight assists, Chloe Campbell had six assists and two aces and Christian McDowell and Emersyn Norton each had two blocks.

Millbrook hosts No. 13 East Chapel Hill in the second round Thursday.