Purnell Swett set to host Douglas Byrd Friday

PEMBROKE — To put it plainly, conference play in the United-8 over the last five weeks has been a struggle for the Purnell Swett football team.

But with two weeks left in the season, the Rams are still looking to finish strong. Having been through some tough competition, in fact, coach Josh Deese hopes his battle-tested team is ready to play its best football.

“It’s been real challenging,” Deese said. “But when you play these good teams and you come through at the end, it’s only going to make you better. So our boys know what we’ve been through and they’re responding, no negative energy (in practice). So I think we’re going to be OK; they’re ready to go.”

The Rams host Douglas Byrd at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Mo Stadium. It is the first of two straight home games to finish Purnell Swett’s schedule, with Lumberton visiting for next week’s regular-season finale.

Purnell Swett (2-6, 0-5 United-8) has lost five straight games, scoring 13 points in the span. Douglas Byrd (2-6, 1-4 United-8) was in the midst of its own six-game losing streak until the Eagles beat Lumberton 20-14 on Friday.

“They beat Red Springs (in the opener), and then it’s been a long time in between wins for them, so now they’ve got that taste in their mouth,” Deese said. “It’s sort of like a shark, he smells the blood and is ready to go. They’re coming.”

Douglas Byrd has gained most of its offensive yards on the ground this season, with Justin Richardson rushing for 800 yards and six touchdowns, including a 120-yard, two-score game against Lumberton. When the Eagles do pass the ball, Isaiah Pope has thrown for 424 yards and four touchdowns, with 299 yards and all four scores going to Jalen Mitchell.

“Douglas Byrd, from what we’ve seen on film, they are going 100 miles an hour,” Deese said. “Those boys are ready to play some football. So we’ve got to be on our P’s and Q’s of what we’re doing.”

Purnell Swett scored six points last week, its first points since scoring seven on Sept. 20 against Gray’s Creek, with three straight shutouts in between.

“The scoreboard shoes a struggle, but we have been moving the ball,” Deese said. “We’ve moved the ball a few times, we just haven’t put it in the end zone. I think (quarterback Aidyn Locklear) has progressed so much this season, I feel that he’s going to do well. He has a good connection with our receivers, he’s friends with all of them, they hang out, so I think he’s going to be OK.”

They’ll face an Eagles defense that had allowed 43 points or more in five straight games before holding Lumberton to 14 last week.

Douglas Byrd leads the all-time series 5-4 and has won two of the three meetings since the teams became conference opponents in 2021, with Purnell Swett winning 14-12 last year in Fayetteville.

Seventy-First at Lumberton

As the Lumberton football team looks to reverse course from its five straight losses, the Pirates face their toughest opponent yet as Seventy-First visits Alton G. Brooks Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Seventy-First (8-0, 5-0 United-8 Conference) has won 38 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to their season opener in the fall 2021 season, including a 56-6 win over Purnell Swett last week.

Three backs have rushed for at least 600 yards for Seventy-First; quarterback Deandre Nance (701 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 695 passing yards, nine touchdowns, no interceptions) and running backs Jayson Frankiln (683 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Donovan Frederick (601 rushing yards, seven touchdowns). Jy’tavius Whitted is the Falcons’ leading receiver with 391 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On a defense allowing 10.8 points per game, Frederick (65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss) is the team’s leading tackler, with big contributions from lineman Hector Bautista (56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and defensive back Christian Jackson (51 tackles).

Lumberton (3-5, 0-5 United-8) lost to Douglas Byrd 20-14 last week; after losing by 28 points or more in the first three games of their losing streak, the Pirates have lost the last two games by 10 total points.

Seventy-First beat the Pirates 63-0 last year and has won 11 straight head-to-head meetings, including all seven since the schools became conference opponents in 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 12-4 with Lumberton’s most recent win in 2012.

St. Pauls at Clinton

Through the first three years of the current conference alignment, St. Pauls and Clinton has been a de facto conference championship game, with St. Pauls winning in 2021 and Clinton winning in each of the last two years, including a 50-16 decision last year in St. Pauls. They’ll meet under different circumstances Friday at 7 p.m. in Clinton.

Clinton (1-7, 1-2 Southeastern) has struggled through the 2024 season after significant personnel and coaching turnover from last year’s 2A state runners-up. The Dark Horses won two weeks ago against West Bladen, 40-12, for their lone victory so far this season; they lost last week at Red Springs 36-34 after a late Jakelsin Mack touchdown run.

St. Pauls (6-2, 3-0 Southeastern) has won all three of its conference games by 38 points or more, including last week’s 43-0 win over Fairmont. A win Friday would potentially set up a winner-take-all game for the conference title against Midway next week, should the Raiders also win Friday.

St. Pauls’ 2021 win over Clinton was the Bulldogs’ only win in eight all-time meetings.

Red Springs at Midway

Red Springs hits the road in each of the final two weeks of the season, beginning that stretch run Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Midway in Newton Grove.

Midway (7-1, 3-0 Southeastern) has won its first three conference games comfortably, including a 37-12 win at West Bladen in Week 9. The Raiders sit tied with St. Pauls atop the Southeastern standings with a game between the two teams looming next week.

Gehemiah Blue (748 rushing yards, eight touchdowns), Ke’mari McNeill (567 rushing yards, nine touchdowns; 181 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Nathue Myles (525 rushing yards, five touchdowns) have been the biggest playmakers for Midway, with quarterback Tanner Williams throwing for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. Wyatt Scott (74 tackles, three tackles for loss) and Thomas Perez (62 tackles, nine tackles for loss) have been impact players on the Raiders’ defensive line.

Red Springs (2-6, 2-1 Southeastern) has won two of its last three games after an 0-5 start, including a 36-34 win over Clinton last week featuring a late go-ahead touchdown run by Jakelsin Mack.

The all-time series between the programs is even at 3-3, but Midway has won in each of the last three seasons including a 26-12 win at Red Springs in 2023. The Red Devils won all three meetings before the teams became conference foes, with each coming in the state playoffs, in 2011, 2012 and 2019.

West Bladen at Fairmont

As Fairmont tries to avoid its losing streak reaching double digits, the Golden Tornadoes will face the last team they defeated, with West Bladen visiting Hal S. Floyd Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Golden Tornadoes won last year’s meeting 26-14.

West Bladen (1-6, 0-3 Southeastern) has lost three straight games in conference play, all by 25 points or more, since its lone win against East Columbus in the Knights’ nonconference finale.

Hezekiah Blanks-Adams (223 rushing yards, three touchdowns) is the Knights’ biggest offensive threat. Quarterback Hunter Hester has thrown for two touchdowns, both to receiver Luke Pait. Justin Spaulding, who has 163 rushing yards, is also the team’s leading defensive player, with 56 tackles; Blanks-Adams has two interceptions.

Fairmont (0-8, 0-3 Southeastern) lost last week’s game at St. Pauls 43-0 and have been outscored 133-26 in three conference games.

The Golden Tornadoes have won nine of their last 10 meetings against West Bladen, with the Knights’ only win in the stretch coming in 2021. Fairmont leads the all-time series 10-9.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.