WINGATE — Eli Soderberg found the equalizer for the Braves in the 63rd minute, but Wingate found the game-winner in the 80th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 victory in a matchup between two top-ten regionally ranked squads Wednesday evening in Wingate.

The Braves (8-3-3, 7-0-3 CC), who entered the contest ranked seventh in the Southeast Region, fell to to 6-9-2 in the all-time series with the Bulldogs (8-2-3, 5-1-1 SAC), who came in ranked ninth in the region.

Wingate’s Yasmin Cowley’s service into the box found the foot of Audar Halldorsdottir, who volleyed it into the back of the net to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute

Two minutes later, Soderberg won the race to a Wingate pass back to its goalkeeper and tapped it home to find the equalizer. Soderberg scored her third goal in as many matches.

Wingate’s Hinako Aoki played a centering pass in the 80th minute that found the head of Katie Durham, who redirected it home to give the Bulldogs the game-winner.

Maria Cancio and Anna Grossheim each turned in team-highs in shots (four) and shots on goal (two).

Each side tallied 14 shots, with the Braves leading in shots on goal 6-5.

UNCP will return to Conference Carolinas play Saturday, as they host King for senior day. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.

Braves volleyball falls to Mount Olive in divisional match

Mount Olive hit .229 from the net and used six service aces to knock off the UNC Pembroke volleyball team 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20) on Wednesday afternoon in a divisional match inside Kornegay Arena.

The setback for the Braves (9-13, 6-4 CC) marks the third consecutive loss and fall to 6-11 all-time when playing at Mount Olive. The Trojans (13-6, 10-2 CC) have now won their last eight matches and improve to 7-4 when playing at home this season.

UNC Pembroke took an early 7-3 lead in the opening set with a kill from Savannah Whaley, but Mount Olive chipped away at its deficit, 12-10, with a kill from Ashlyn Stone. The Braves scored four-straight points to push their lead out to 17-12, but the Trojans closed out the set on a 13-4 run to take the opening set 25-21.

The hosts used a 5-0 run to hold a 14-9 second-set advantage, but UNCP scored a trio of points to cut its deficit back to 19-15. UMO hit .225 from the net and stayed in control of the set, pushing their lead out to 22-15 via a UNCP attack error and winning the set 25-19.

Mount Olive jumped out to a quick 8-3 lead in the third set, but UNC Pembroke answered with an 11-3 run to gain a 14-11 lead after an attack error from UMO. The Trojans responded winning the next five points, but the Braves closed out the set on a 10-6 surge to win the third set 25-23 and extend the match.

The Trojans hit .271 from the net in the fourth set and took a 14-11 lead after a kill from Ashlyn Stone. An Abby Peduzzi kill trimmed the UMO lead back to 16-15, but Mount Olive padded its lead, 20-15, scoring the next four points. Tyler Patterson’s service ace capped off three straight points for UNCP, but Mount Olive won three of the final four points of the set to win 25-23 and take the match.

Peduzzi had 14 kills and 13 digs for UNCP, Whlaey had nine kills and 16 digs, Precious Daley had eight kills, Patterson had 36 assists, 24 digs and three blocks, Alexandria Mills had three blocks and Anaya Carter had two aces. \

The Braves will return to action on Friday when they welcome Southern Wesleyan to town for the start of Alumni Weekend. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves wrestling picked third in CC preseason poll

The UNC Pembroke wrestling team was picked third in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, league officials announced Thursday morning.

Lander received 12 first place votes and tallied 194 points to take the top spot ahead of Newberry, who got the other two first place votes and racked up 186 points. The Black & Gold tallied 180 points to settle into the third spot with King (142 points) and Mount Olive (131 points) rounding out the top five. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Braves will open the regular season Sunday, November 3 with the 43rd Annual Pembroke Classic, hosted at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Matches are set to begin at 9 a.m., and run straight through to completion.