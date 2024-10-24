PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s soccer student-athlete Anna Grossheim has been named one of the 30 finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Woman of the Year award was created in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service.

Grossheim has played in and started in 82 games, both UNCP career records, for a total of 6,983 minutes. The Garner native has tallied 38 goals and a school record 41 assists, which is currently tied for 6th on the active players list across all NCAA divisions. The 2022 Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP, she is also a three-time 1st team All-Conference selection, three-time All-Region selection, and three-time All-American selection.

The 2022 Conference Carolinas women’s soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year, Grossheim was named the 2023 Conference Carolinas women’s soccer Elite 23 award winner, and was also named a 1st Team Academic All-American for the second time last season.

Grossheim graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology last year, and is set to receive her Master’s degree in public administration this December, and plans to pursue professional soccer before going back to school to earn her paramedic credential, and hopes to one day become a critical care flight paramedic.

While juggling her responsibilities as a student-athlete at UNCP, Grossheim has also worked for the Pembroke EMS unit during her time as a Brave.