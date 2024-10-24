LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the United-8 Conference tournament with a 9-0 quarterfinal win over Douglas Byrd at home on Wednesday.

Emilio Carrera and Robinhio Tanis each scored two goals for top-seeded Lumberton (18-4-1). Alexis Adler, Korbyn Walton, Angel Castro, Thermy Dawens and Josh Badillo each had one goal.

Adler had two assists and Walton, Bryan Macias, Tanis and Ricky Ramirez each had one.

Lumberton advanced to play No. 5 Gray’s Creek, which beat No. 4 South View 3-1 on Wednesday, in the semifinals. Lumberton will host the semifinals on Tuesday.

Purnell Swett falls in OT to Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team lost at Jack Britt 5-2 in overtime in Wednesday’s United-8 quarterfinal match.

Each team scored one goal in each half of regulation, taking the match to overtime with a 2-2 tie. No. 3 Jack Britt (17-5-1) then scored one goal in the first overtime session and two in the second.

Jacolby Locklear and Braylon Brooks each scored a goal for No. 6 Purnell Swett (7-14-3), with Cy Moore and Jaminson Hunt recording assists.

Jack Britt will face No. 2 Cape Fear in the semifinals.