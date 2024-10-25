On homecoming, Braves look

to continue home success

PEMBROKE — As the UNC Pembroke community celebrates homecoming this weekend, the football team they’ll be watching hopes to simply continue a strong trend of playing at home.

The Braves have played markedly better at home than on the road under second-year head coach Mark Hall, and hope that bodes well as they host Mountain East Conference contender West Virginia State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

Overall under Hall, the Braves (2-5, 2-3 MEC) are 6-2 at home and 3-6 on the road. This season, the team has been on the road for five of its first seven games, going 1-1 at Grace P. Johnson Stadium and 1-4 while away. But now, three of the team’s final four games will be at home.

“We’re excited to be here,” Hall said. “Obviously, being on the road as much as we have this year, we’ve been looking forward to this stretch all year long. Homecoming, being at home, playing in front of our home fans and being able to sleep in our bed Friday night and wake up here Saturday morning, that’s everything, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Hall’s Braves teams have averaged 41.8 points per game at home and 31.8 on the road, while allowing just 17.4 per contest at home and giving up 29.2 on the road.

The Braves are coming off a 37-28 loss to Fairmont State last week after winning their previous two games, including a 67-20 rout of West Liberty in their previous home game, featuring school records for team touchdowns (10), receiving touchdowns (eight), total yards (675), and individual program marks by Colin Johnson for passing yards (514) and passing touchdowns (seven).

West Virginia State (5-2, 4-1 MEC) visits Pembroke after a 35-33 road loss to Wheeling last week, which ended the Yellow Jackets’ four-game winning streak to start MEC play. Each of those four wins was by 20 points or more.

“They’ve got a lot of good players,” Hall said. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers. They do a lot of stuff scheme-wise, on both sides of the ball, offense, defense. They create a lot of challenges, just with their scheme, and then you add good players into that — their coaching staff has been there a long time, so they have a lot of continuity with that.”

The Yellow Jackets are second in the MEC in both scoring offense, with 39.9 points per game, the seventh-most in Division II, and 206.9 rushing yards per game, good for 15th nationally.

Justin Pessoa has rushed for 724 yards, the 11th most in Division II, and five touchdowns while Joel Felder has rushed for 583 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

“We’ve got to do a good job of fitting the run, playing our gaps; everybody’s got to play off each other,” Hall said. “They’ve got two good running backs and they’ve got a good offensive line and a lot of veterans there, and then you add the scheme stuff into it. It’s going to be team defense to get that done. I think we’ve shown flashes at times and we’ve been inconsistent at times, so we have to tackle; if we don’t make tackles on their two backs, there’s going to be big plays.”

Isaiah Bess has thrown for 1,651 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets, with leading receivers including Felder (453 receiving yards, five touchdowns) and Adrien Mosley (308 receiving yards, four touchdowns).

Defensively, West Virginia State has allowed an MEC-worst 272.3 passing yards per game, the seventh-most in Division II. Opponents have scored 31.7 points per game against the Yellow Jackets defense.

“I think the last three weeks we’ve had some success, we’ve shown some flashes,”Hall said. “Obviously last week, we didn’t play great, but we still had 450 yards and we had a chance to have 40 points, we just had mistakes in the red zone there. So I think the guys will be ready to go and I think we’ll have to have an opportunity to make plays, but I think we’ll have to score to win the game for sure.”

The linebacking corps has been the Yellow Jackets’ strongest defensive unit statistically, led by Tim Sanford (41 tackles, two interceptions), LucRichard Rameau (27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss) and Kameron Vargas (26 tackles, three fumble recoveries).

UNCP leads the all-time series against West Virginia State 5-1, but its lone loss to the Yellow Jackets came in a 37-35 decision last year in Institute, West Virginia.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.