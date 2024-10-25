PEMBROKE — The goal of Moonlight Madness is always to have a fun, stress-free night for the UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams to give fans a glimpse of the season to come.

With the Braves men short on depth due to some preseason injuries, coach Drew Richards made extra sure that his team would take it easy at Thursday’s event.

“We already practiced today, and I said, look, the whole thing is today let’s have fun, don’t worry about anything, just have fun,” Richards said. “Make a show for the crowd, enjoy each other’s company, and that’s what Moonlight Madness is all about. And I’m glad they did.”

The men’s scrimmage consisted mostly of dunks and uncontested 3s, with as many points scored in a 10-minute running-clock format as they might normally in a regular 20-minute half. The Lady Braves’ scrimmage similarly saw a lot of layups and triples.

“I told them, just have fun, get up and down a little bit, but nobody get hurt, don’t try to play extra hard,” first-year Lady Braves coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton said. “This is just a little scrimmage, and all-star game, so it was a good one.”

For the seniors on both teams, the night provided a fun beginning to a bittersweet final season.

“It’s definitely special,” JaJuan Carr said. “I’ve been with this team the last two seasons, and a lot of our returners are seniors, so just being able to share this one last season with them that’s special for me.”

“It was a blessing to come out here,” Kelci Adams said. “It’s bittersweet though, because it’s my first ‘last.’ It’s an opportunity to come out here for Moonlight Madness, but I just try to enjoy every second of it.”

In the men’s scrimmage, the Black team defeated the Gold team 38-30. Dallas Gardner scored 18 points and Carr had nine to lead Black, while Bradlee Haskell, Steven Lassiter and J.T. Thomas led Gold with six points apiece.

“I was just looking to have fun, get some dunks, get the crowd into it,” Gardner said. “It’s Moonlight Madness, I wanted to give the people some entertainment so they have something to look forward to when they come to the games.”

Richards believes that Gardner’s preseason, including a strong showing at Moonlight Madness, could be indicative of good things to come for the sophomore guard.

“Dallas has really taken a big step so far this year, especially with our lack of depth right now at some of those positions,” Richards said. “In both scrimmages, he’s played extremely well. And whether it’s Moonlight Madness, whether it’s a scrimmage, whether it’s practice, he never knows how not to play hard; he constantly plays hard regardless of the setting, and that’s why I think he’s a great fit for UNCP, and that’s why I think he’s going to have a very successful season.”

In the women’s scrimmage, Gold topped Black 21-16. Stella Mollica scored eight points, with two 3s and a layup, and Anastasia Sinclair had six points for Gold. Adams hit four jumpshots including two 3s to score 10 points for the Black team and Hannah Russell scored four points.

Mollica, a senior transfer from D’Youville, not only scored effectively but distributed the ball well throughout the scrimmage.

“She’s going to bring some experience at that point guard spot,” Samuels-Eaton said. “Losing Aniah (McManus), we knew as a staff we needed to find somebody to replace her quick, so we saw Stella in the portal, she’s coming from D’Youville, a D-2 (school) up north, and I feel like she could really fit in with this team and we felt like she could really help us, so hopefully we’ll be good to go.”

While the returning seniors were savoring their last Moonlight Madness, Mollica and other newcomers took it all in in their first chance to play in front of the Pembroke crowd.

“It was exciting just getting out there, with the community and the fans there. I’ve heard a lot about their attendance ranking in the conference and all that stuff, so it’s just cool to see everyone come out and support us at our first event,” Mollica said.

The event also included a dunk contest, which Peyton Mann won with an alley-oop from Josh Berenbaum off the side of the backboard that he windmilled into the basket. Mann beat Joe’l Pettiford in the championship round, with Thomas and Kaleb James eliminated earlier in the competition.

The 2023-24 women’s basketball team also received its Conference Carolinas championship rings during the event. The Lady Braves won the Conference Carolinas Tournament for the second-straight season.

The next time that either team will be on a public court, it will be in games that count. The men’s team travels to Canyon, Texas to play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic; they’ll face Ferris State on Nov. 2 and play against host West Texas A&M on Nov. 3.

“I feel like our practices are really intense, so every day, we don’t take any day for granted, we always prepare the best we can,” Carr said. “So I feel like when that time comes, we’ll be very prepared for that first game.”

“It’s sort of a new balance for me as a head coach is trying to find a balance of still finding ways in practice to get better even if they’re quicker, more intense practices, instead of the long stuff we’re used to at this point of the year, because we just don’t have the bodies to get through it,” Richards said. “We’re just trying to find ways for us to continue to improve over these nine days and get to a point where we’re playing against two teams that have been perennial national contenders.”

The Lady Braves open the season on Nov. 8 against Wingate at the Conference Challenge, hosted by Francis Marion in Florence, South Carolina.

“We’re working to get 1% better every day, so just playing in front of fans, having fun and just doing what we do, it’s just helping us get one step closer to what we want to do, win games and win championships,” Mollica said.

While Thursday’s scrimmage took on a more laid-back pace, Samuels-Eaton says fans will see a change of pace from her team this season.

“We’re trying to get the ball up as quick as possible, but also defend, take care of the ball and rebound,” Samuels-Eaton said. “So hopefully they’ll see something a little different this year.”

