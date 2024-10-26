PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team was firing on all cylinders on Friday in a 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-14) sweep over Southern Wesleyan in a conference match at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (10-13, 7-4 CC) snapped a three-game losing skid and marked the fifth-straight win against Southern Wesleyan. The setback for the Warriors (8-9, 5-6 CC) fall to 3-5 when playing on the road.

Southern Wesleyan scored the first three points of the match, but UNC Pembroke used a kill from McKenna Hayes to gain a 9-7 advantage early in the first set. The Braves hit .242 from the net and pushed their lead out to 19-15 with a kill from Ruby Countryman. The Warriors worked their deficit back to 19-17, but the hosts closed out the set on a 6-4 surge to take the opening set 25-21.

SWU capitalized on a kill from Michaela Andress to lead 14-10 and eventually pushed their lead out to 17-12 with a kill from Gracie Wilson. UNCP put together a 9-1 run to gain a 23-20 via a kill from Savannah Whaley, and closed out the set on a 2-1 advantage to take the second set, also by a 25-21 tally.

UNC Pembroke hit a match-best .341 from the net and took a commanding 18-7 lead with a kill from Katelyn West. Southern Wesleyan worked its deficit back to 18-14 with a 7-0 run, but the Braves closed out the match on a 7-0 run to win the set 25-14 and take the match.

Abby Peduzzi had 10 kills and three blocks for UNCP, Whaley had 10 kills and 16 digs, Countryman had nine kills and two blocks, Tyler Patterson had 41 assists and 12 digs, Brette Doile had 17 digs and three assists and Hayes had three blocks.

The Braves will close out Alumni Weekend on Saturday when they welcome Emmanuel to town for a key conference match. First serve is set for noon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Admission is free. Fans wishing to park in Lot 14 of the Jones Center will have to pay $5 due to homecoming tailgating.