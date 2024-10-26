FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes saw a close game slip away from them in the late quarters in a 40-20 loss to the West Bladen Knights in Southeastern Athletic Conference action Friday. It was a back-and-forth game between the two sides before the Knights got things rolling and pulled away in the second half.

The Knights (2-6, 1-3 Southeastern) got things going early when Justin Spaulding punched it into the end zone for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was good and West Bladen had an 8-0 lead. The Golden Tornadoes (0-9, 0-4 Southeastern) responded with an 18-yard touchdown from Jamarion Brown to Terrence Bryant; the conversion was no good as West Bladen led 8-6 to end the quarter.

The Knights started out in the second quarter adding on to their lead with a rushing touchdown from Ahmarie White; the two-point conversion was no good as West Bladen led 14-8. Fairmont marched down the field and answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trandone Campbell and cut the lead to 14-12 after a failed conversion. The Knights added on right before the half with a 16-yard touchdown from Hezekiah Blanks-Adams on a quarterback keeper making it 20-13 heading into the half.

Both sides went quietly to start the second half, but it didn’t take long for the Knights to extend their lead as the third quarter was coming to an end with another keeper from Blanks-Adams making it 26-12.

“The fight was still there, the seniors didn’t wanna go out this way and we just fell short, they scored more than we did,” Fairmont football coach Jeremy Carthen said.

Blanks-Adams didn’t stop there for the Knights as he started the fourth quarter off by breaking free for a 90-yard touchdown and converted on the two-point conversion to make it 34-12 West Bladen. A drive later, White bounced outside and added on to make it 40-12. The Golden Tornadoes managed to find the end zone one last time on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jamir Jones as the Knights closed things out for the win.

Brown finished the game going 14-for-30 throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards. Bryant rushed for 32 yards on 11 carries and had a rushing touchdown.

“It’s hard on everybody losing that many games. We just gotta comeback with the lumberjack mentality and keeping chopping wood and touting water,” Carthen said.

The Golden Tornadoes will wrap up the 2024 season when they travel to face Clinton on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.