PEMBROKE — Trailing by six points at the half to Douglas Byrd, Purnell Swett needed to make some halftime adjustments if the Rams wanted to avoid a sixth straight loss Friday.

The Rams came out in their “heavy” package on offense, more effectively stopped the Eagles’ counter run game, and shut down the opposition in the second half, upending Douglas Byrd for a 28-12 win.

“It’s rewarding to see how we came out in the second half,” said Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese, who celebrated his birthday Friday with the victory. “We struggled in the first half; they came out firing, and I told them, expect this. But all we’ve been through, and for our boys to show up in the second half like this, it means the world, just the way they hustle every day. It’s easy to give up on them, but we haven’t, they haven’t given up on themselves, and it showed the second half tonight.”

Douglas Byrd (2-7, 1-5 United-8 Conference) led 12-6 at the break after outgaining the Rams 174-60 through the first 30 minutes. Purnell Swett (3-6, 1-5 United-8) outscored the Eagles 22-0 in the second half, earning their first win since Sept. 6.

“It feels great, because I know how much work me and our boys have put out there,” Rams senior linebacker/tight end Charles Wilkes said. “Our whole D-line has went down since the start of the season, and just having our underclassmen come up and give us that extra oomph, it means a lot. And I just thank my coaches for staying with us and believing in us.”

The Rams received the second-half kickoff, and nearly doubled its first-half offensive output with its first drive of the third quarter, going 59 yards downfield to score. Jamarion Douglas ran the ball play after play, gaining 51 of those yards, before Aidyn Locklear found an open Wilkes for an 8-yard touchdown pass. The conversion was unsuccessful, but the Rams had tied the Eagles at 12-12.

“We made a few adjustments. We knew we could just get into our heavy package and run the ball, and that’s exactly what we did,” Deese said. “And the boys, they executed, that’s all it was. … I’ve got to give props to our offensive line. Tanner McGirt, those boys came out ready to go.”

“On the play, I was just excited because I’ve been talking all week,” Wilkes said. “I wanted a touchdown, because I had one junior and I needed one my senior year. I was supposed to slip it, go for my corner, and I was wide open.”

The Rams forced a three-and-out for the Eagles offense, and with a bad snap on the punt forced a short kick resulting in great field position at the Eagles’ 28-yard line. This time it was Devon Jacobs’ turn to carry the rock — his first carries of the game — as he obtained all 28 yards of the drive over the course of six plays and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run. He also ran in the two-point try, making it a 20-12 Rams lead with 4:04 left in the third.

“I was waiting for my chance,” Jacobs said. “I know my people’s got pride in me and they know what I can do, so I’m just waiting for my chance to do what I can do.”

The next three drives, two by Douglas Byrd and one by Purnell Swett, each resulted in turnovers on downs — among the seven such drives in the game as both coaches were aggressive throughout the night.

“That momentum, we’re trying to get that momentum,” Deese said. “If we can pick this fourth down up, that’s big. The onside kicks too, it’s close, so we’re just trying to get that momentum back in our favor.”

Purnell Swett punted back to Douglas Byrd with less than nine minutes to go in the game. On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, James Swett intercepted a pass for the Rams and returned it to the Eagles’ 14-yard line.

After the Rams converted a fourth down to keep the drive alive, Joshua Cummings scored on a 1-yard run with 4:01 remaining; the conversion, a pass from Aidyn Locklear to Wilkes, made it a 28-12 Rams lead.

Douglas Byrd drove inside the Rams’ 10-yard line in the final minute, but turned the ball over on downs to end any chance of an Eagles comeback.

The Rams held the Eagles to 90 second-half yards, including 56 rushing yards, only just over half of the Eagles’ first-half rushing total of 104.

“Defense, we have a good group, a good core group. They’re ready to play,” Deese said. “Charles (Wilkes), I don’t know tackle wise, but he was getting close to 15. And our D-line finally figured out their littler counter, and they did well on that.”

The first-half scoring came in the game’s first three possessions, with two touchdowns by Douglas Byrd and one by Purnell Swett. The Eagles started it with a 17-yard scoring run by Justin Richardson, completing a 68-yard touchdown drive; the extra-point kick was no good.

Purnell Swett scored on a 31-yard pass from Aidyn Locklear to Jayvan Lovette, and the Rams’ extra-point kick also missed, leaving the score at 6-6 with 4:58 left in the first quarter.

Richardson scored again for Douglas Byrd on an 11-yard run, giving the Eagles a 12-6 lead with 8:44 to play before halftime, and the conversion run attempt was stopped short.

Purnell Swett was intercepted by Douglas Byrd’s Nathan Gerald, but the next three drives resulted in turnovers on downs, the last of which, by the Eagles, came with eight seconds remaining in the period.

Douglas rushed for 82 yards on 15 attempts for Purnell Swett, while Jacobs finished with 39 rushing yards. Aidyn Locklear was 7-for-14 passing for 65 yards and two touchdowns, with Wilkes catching two passes for 21 yards.

Richardson finished with 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Douglas Byrd. Isaiah Pope threw for 104 yards.

Purnell Swett will finish its season next week by hosting Lumberton at Big Mo Stadium.

“We don’t really need no momentum going against Lumberton, but guess what, we’re bringing it for them,” Wilkes said. “Last year they made us drop in the playoffs, and we had to play Rolesville, but guess what, we’re coming this week, we’re ready for them.”

In addition to wanting to beat their rivals, Deese hopes the Rams can add another late-season win to Friday’s victory to carry even more momentum into the coming offseason.

“We go in and beat Lumberton, now we’re building on that for next season as well,” Deese said. “Two straight wins to end the season, and we’ve got a good little JV group coming up, so that’s going to help our morale going into the offseason, help them boys work a little bit harder.”

