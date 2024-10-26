From the fringe

Woodbury records ace

Jackie Woodbury made his first career hole-in-one this week. The ace came on the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole at Fairmont Golf Club. Woodbury used a pitching wedge.

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 63, one stroke ahead of runners-up Cliff Nance and Roy Williamson. Butch Kerns and B.P. Kerns were the first-flight winners with a 72, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Tim Moore and Al Almond. Closest to the flag winners were John Haskins, Lee Hunt and James Humphrey.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Camp 4 Heroes will sponsor a captain’s-choice golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 1 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Call 757-620-2030 to sign up.

J.T. Powers, Tom Jones, Ted Williams and Larry Holmes were the winners in the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament, winning in a playoff over Barry Leonard, Andy Andrews, Chris Hawk and Aaron Maynor.

Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Richard Lowery and J.B. Lowry. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the winners of the second flight with Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers coming in second place. The third flight was won by Greg Harris and Mike Graham followed by James Humphrey and Tommy Belch. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the fourth-flight winners with Tom Holland and Jimmy Haigler coming in second place. Danny Glasscock, John Haskins, and Tommy Lowry, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 66, Mitch Grier 69, James Thompson 70, Tommy Davis 71, Bert Thomas 72, Barry Leonard 72, Donald Arnette 72, Robert Lawson 73, Terrance McCallum 73, James Cox 74, Chris Barfield 75, Andy Andrews 75, Gavin Locklear 76, Cliff Nance 76, Richard Coleman 78, Danny Glasscock 78 and James Barron 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.