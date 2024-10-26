Five Lumberton girls tennis players and two players from Purnell Swett earned All-Conference honors when the United-8 Conference released its postseason awards Tuesday.

Lumberton’s Shania Hunt, Charley Whitley and Mackenzie Register earned first-team selections after helping lead the Pirates to an 11-4 dual-team record and a state playoff appearance. Hunt advanced to regionals in singles and Whitley/Register did so as a doubles team.

Purnell Swett’s Rylee Chavis also earned first-team honors.

Lumberton’s Josie Lawson and Caroline Hall and Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean and Lyndzie Locklear earned second-team selections.

Cape Fear’s Shea Bieniek was named the United-8 Conference Player of the Year, while Gray’s Creek’s Jason Fitch earned Coach of the Year honors.