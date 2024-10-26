PEMBROKE — Colin Johnson entered the season riding a wave of expectations. The UNC Pembroke quarterback was coming off an All-Conference season in 2023, helping the Braves to an explosive four-game win streak to end coach Mark Hall’s debut season at 7-3, and was part of a group of key returners that many expected to lead the Braves to an even better season in 2024.

On the first play of the season, everything changed.

Johnson suffered a medial break in his left foot during the Aug. 31 opener against Wingate — but has yet to miss a game, evolving his playing style to continue leading the Braves on and off the field through his senior season.

“It’s definitely not the situation I wanted,” Johnson said. “I kind of model my game on being able to pass and also use my legs, so it kind of made me more one-dimensional, which I had to get used to. I had to focus on reads and more passing ability stuff. And obviously dealing with the pain and everything, the mental game as well.”

“I think under the circumstances he’s doing really well,” Hall said. “I think there’s some plays he probably wishes he could get back, but he’s out there with a broken foot, giving us everything he has, and he’s making plays. He certainly gives us the best chance to win every week.”

Johnson made an 8-yard run on that opening play eight weeks ago and was hit by a Bulldogs defender causing his injury. At first he didn’t realize there was any issue, with adrenaline masking the pain through the rest of the first half. In the second half of that game, though, he started to feel some pain; the next morning, his ankle was swollen and discolored.

The initial diagnosis was a sprain. It was weeks later, when the foot wasn’t healing like a sprain should, that he was reevaluated and a “very small” hairline fracture was discovered. Johnson broke his right ankle playing at Lee County High School in Sanford, and had now broken his other foot.

For the next few weeks, Johnson prepared as the backup for the Braves (2-5, 2-3 Mountain East Conference), with the team planning to hold him out to let his injury heal. But injuries to both Tre Robinson and Caleb Pierce resulted in Johnson ultimately playing in every game.

“It’s a bit of a mind game when you’re not expecting to play and then you get put in the game,” Johnson said. “It’s really just trying to be available at all times, whether it’s through practice getting mental reps, watching film and meetings, stuff like that. And on the other side, when I wasn’t going to play, I knew I had to be there for the guys coming in to play.”

Robinson once again started Oct. 5 at Wheeling, but Hall switched to Johnson mid-game. Johnson played his best game of the season to that point, completing 20 of 28 pass attempts for 324 yards and four touchdowns and leading the Braves to a come-from-behind 35-32 victory, the team’s first of the season. He’s started every game since.

Johnson had learned that week that his foot was, in fact, broken; Hall believes that his quarterback played more freely as a result of that knowledge, and that’s what made a difference on the field.

“He’s never told me this, but I think once he knew it was broken, and they told him there’s nothing more you can do to it, I think it just gave him this peace of mind of ‘well, it’s my senior year, I’m not getting a medical redshirt, my foot’s broken and I can’t hurt it more than it already is, let me just let it go a little bit,’” Hall said. “He’s went out and played pretty well since then.”

A week later, Johnson had his career performance: 514 passing yards and seven touchdowns, both school records, in a 67-20 blowout of West Liberty.

Johnson says that was the result of adjusting to his circumstances and becoming more comfortable with having to be a pocket passer much more exclusively than before.

“Most of it was really just trusting the guys around me, realizing that I don’t have to make every single play, getting the ball to the guys on the field that can make plays, the receivers like Jo (Hayes), Jaquan Albright, Josh Jenkins, Que Kennedy and the running backs as well,” Johnson said. “All those guys, it’s trusting the O-line to form the protection. Once we found that gel, that culture, that identity, it’s helped us play a lot faster, a lot more free and not have to worry about any pressure, and it helps things click a lot easier.”

Johnson enters Saturday’s 4 p.m. homecoming matchup against West Virginia State having completed 60.2% of his passes this season for 1,777 yards and 19 touchdowns.

And while Johnson’s run game is unlikely to ever get back to were it was a season ago — when he rushed for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns — Johnson ran nine times for 52 yards in last week’s game at Fairmont State, and has shown more mobility over the last couple of weeks.

He’s also been a full participant in practice this week for the first time since the injury.

All of this is made possible by the treatment he’s receiving daily throughout the week to be ready to play each Saturday.

“I go to treatment every day and do some mobility stuff, getting strength back, and being able to build up endurance and durability on it,” Johnson said. “My trainers have helped me out a lot; the exercises they’ve given me, icing it and having all that stuff, and also on gameday and practice giving me an ankle brace and taping it up every day. … That’s helped me get back faster as well.”

“It’s a process Monday through Friday just to get him to feel good for Saturday, and when he goes in and plays, he wakes up the next day and he’s really sore,” Hall said. “He’s in a boot all week long, but he’s stayed mentally ready to go.”

Even if Johnson hadn’t had to play through injury, he would have been one of the team’s leaders this season. But after all he’s had to go through just to be able to suit up for his senior season, the team looks up to him even more.

“He’s more of the lead-by-example type of guy; he speaks when he has to,” Hall said. “But anytime you’ve got a senior who’s the starting quarterback and the whole team knows he’s going out there with a broken foot, and they see what he does every week, I just think that in itself shows his leadership and guys respect it.”

“That’s a dude that I look at and it’s like, that dude will run through a brick wall for us,” defensive end Jamae Blank said. “That’s who you want to be on your team — somebody that’s willing to go out there and put everything on the line. You can’t give nothing better than that. You want to talk about toughness … that’s what we embody, that’s who we are.”

The Braves have four games left this season, with Saturday beginning a stretch of three straight home games for the team.

While the season hasn’t brought the results that the Braves had hoped for, they still see the opportunity to finish on a high note by winning as much as possible over the next four weeks.

“A lot of games we’ve played have come down to the wire, and the team that focuses on the little things more usually comes out on top,” Johnson said. “So just trying to find a way to give those things the priority and making sure that we can take advantage of opportunities in a game is really the focus right now.”

And while the season hasn’t been particularly smooth for Johnson individually, those around the program are hopeful he’ll be the one propelling that strong finish.

“(Johnson) traditionally has played very well at home as well; obviously the team has also,” Hall said. “So I think there’s a lot of big plays left for him to have out there, big games. Not sure if he’ll have another 500-yard and seven-touchdown game, but he’s certainly capable. I really just, for him and the team and the seniors, want him to finish on a high note and go out the right way, and I think they want that as well.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.