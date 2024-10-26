PEMBROKE — To conclude a strong season for the Purnell Swett golf team that includes a United-8 Conference championship, two Rams golfers will play in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state championship beginning Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Rams junior Logan Howington and freshman Haidyn Woods will tee it up against the state’s best after advancing by way of their performance in the 4A East Regional earlier this week at Bentwoods Golf Club in Fuquay-Varina.

“I’ve just been trying to kind of stay consistent this year,” Howington said. “I’ve been shooting in the 80s just about every match. I was just glad to be doing as good as I was, even if I didn’t place first at every match. I was just glad to see some improvement, so it was a pretty good season.”

“The season’s been really well,” Purnell Swett coach Kelsey Hunt said. “Logan being the No. 1 golfer has been very outstanding. Haidyn started out a little rough, but I think it’s just freshman jitters, but as the season continued she continued to work harder and become more aggressive as far as on the course, and then later on she went from No. 3 golfer to No. 2 golfer. Near the end of the season she has become a whole lot better.”

Howington shot an 88 at regionals to finish in 16th place.

“I’ve been to regionals the last two years, but I felt like it was even more nerve-racking this year, since I’ve improved and I was really looking forward to going to states,” Howington said. “So I was just trying to play the best that I could. It’s scary at a lot of points, because some holes are better than others and you never know what’s going to happen, but I made it through that.”

Woods shot 90 to finish tied for 21st.

“Honestly at first, during the main season, regionals at first wasn’t at the top, but the more that I started playing I was like ‘my goal is to go to regionals,’” Woods said. “Being able to make it to regionals, especially as a freshman, was a really huge accomplishment, something that I would’ve never thought would happen.”

“Logan started off a little shabby (at regionals), but once she had to readjust to the course it kind of worked out her way,” Hunt said. “Haidyn actually came on strong and played to her ability.”

Rams junior Madison Oxendine finished 37th at regionals with a 96 and did not advance to states. Purnell Swett finished in seventh in the team standings at the regional with a 274, missing the cutoff to advance to states as a team by five strokes.

Hoggard’s Ellie Hildreth won the regional with a 69, five strokes ahead of runner-up Alexis Paquin from Pine Forest. Hoggard also won the team competition with a 245, 17 strokes ahead of Heritage.

The Rams team, which also includes sophomore Kiara Allen, won the United-8 title earlier this fall, knocking Cape Fear from the spot the Colts had held atop the conference over the last few years.

“This past few years Cape Fear has been our biggest competition, so we’ve been wanting to beat them for a while now, so it felt nice,” Howington said.

Howington played golf “a few times” when she was younger, and Woods grew up playing from time to time with family members. Both took the game more seriously in recent years with personal coach Jamie Locklear.

“He’s helped me improve a lot, especially from what I started to now, that has helped me a lot,” Woods said. “I think he has had a huge impact on our lives, especially from the start of golf until now.”

“I didn’t really start practicing out here (at Pinecrest) until I was in seventh grade, also with Coach Jamie Locklear,” Howington said. “I’ve also definitely really improved since then. I remember I couldn’t putt at all, and now I’m slightly better. I’ve come a long way.”

Woods says she enjoys the “mind game” that golf provides. Howington enjoys the more laid-back nature of the game.

“It’s pretty peaceful; it’s a good way to set other things aside and just focus on yourself and something that you enjoy,” Howington said. “Especially if I haven’t had a really good day sometimes, it makes me feel better to just come out here and practice with the team and everything, they make me feel better.”

There may be nerves, though, when she heads to states.

“I’ve been wanting to go since freshman year, but now that I’ve made it to this point, I don’t know,” Howington said. “I just want to play almost as good as I have this season, and I know it’s at Pinehurst No. 6, so I know it’s going to be difficult because I’ve never played there before. But I just like being able to say that I’ve made it.”

Woods, meanwhile, says she’s ready for the challenge it will bring.

“I’m pretty excited to see the new challenges that we’re going to face, especially playing at that course,” Woods said. “I’ve heard it’s a really hard course. I’m really just glad to be able to say that I’ve made it.”

“Being at Pinehurst No. 6 is one of their toughest courses, so it’s hard to say,” Hunt said. “Looking at the competition we have, I do say they do have a good chance of placing in the top ones, at least Logan for sure. As far as Haidyn I think it’s going to be a really good learning experience for her, in order for her to know what she can do next year in order to become better.”

Fairmont competes at 2A regional

Fairmont golfers Kimberleigh Stevens and Addison Ivey each competed at the 1A/2A East Regional Monday in Goldsboro.

Stevens shot a 104 to finish in a tie for 31st; Ivey shot 118 to finish in 60th.

Stevens missed the cutoff to qualify for states by two strokes.

The two Fairmont competitors reached regionals in the season’s first program of competition.

Yuwen He, from the North Carolina School of Science & Math Durham, was the individual medalist with an 80, two strokes ahead of Falls Lake Academy’s Jana Tackema. NCSSM, with a score of 261, won the team competition by eight strokes over Northside-Pinetown.

