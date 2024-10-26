PEMBROKE — The attention-grabbing number in UNC Pembroke’s homecoming football game Saturday against West Virginia State may be the points scored in a 62-17 Braves win.

But through the first half, it was the play of the Braves defense — particularly that of redshirt-sophomore defensive back Carlo Thompson — that made success easier for their offensive teammates and helped UNCP build their advantage.

“I thought the defense especially set the tone for us,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “Obviously Carlo had the pick-six early in the game, but that’s the first game all year, maybe since Wingate, that it looked like what we’ve been accustomed to defensively, guys flying around, starting drives with minus tackles. It’s a lot easier to be a good defense when it’s second-and-14. … Offensively, we didn’t necessarily start well the first two drives, but the defense got us going and once that happened we became unstoppable as a team.”

UNCP (3-5, 3-3 Mountain East Conference) forced three first-half turnovers by West Virginia State (5-3, 4-2 MEC), scoring points on the ensuing possession after each.

Thompson, who joined the program this year after transferring from Virginia, returned an interception for a touchdown, forced and recovered a fumble and forced a Yellow Jackets turnover on downs with a fourth-down sack, all in the first half. He finished with six tackles on the day.

“Early this week, I had a big responsibility coming into the game; over the week, we’ve been hearing a lot of ‘look out for (No.) 0, 0 is blitzing, 0 is all over the place,’” Thompson said. “But it was kind of a collective team effort; the guys were counting on me and I was counting on my guys, and when my number was called I just made the play.”

“Carlo had a big day,” Hall said. “Obviously he was able to put one in the end zone, which is a defensive player’s favorite thing that can happen. But I think one thing too is he blitzed fast today; that’s something that we’ve been on him about is blitzing fast, living in the backfield, and you could see No. 0 was flying around and was all over the place, which was great to see.”

That defensive production often set UNCP up with a short field offensively, which the Braves took advantage of throughout the night.

“It makes the game way easier,” Hall said. “It makes average offenses look good and good offenses look great, and those guys, it just felt like every drive, it was a turnover, it was a short field, and we were able to capitalize on those opportunities. I thought defensively set the tone from the get go, and I’m hoping we can continue to play that way the next three weeks, because I think if we do we’ve got a shot here to finish strong.”

“The defense was on tonight,” said Braves receiver Jo Hayes, who caught three touchdown passes. “They did their thing. It really makes it simple for us, because for us now, we don’t really have to drive the field. I feel like we’ve got a lot of explosive playmakers, so you give us the ball with 30 yards, 40 yards to go, we’ve just got to get the job done.”

A drive after West Virginia State opened the day’s scoring with a Brennen Schmidt 25-yard field goal, Thompson jumped the route of a Yellow Jackets receiver and caught the pass and returned the interception 24 yards for a pick-six to take a 7-3 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter.

“(It’s) preparation,” Thompson said. “I’ve seen that play a lot on film; I probably took in three hours worth of film this week. And when I saw it and recognized it, I just got it done, had to execute.”

After each team scored a touchdown on its next possession — a 22-yard Joel Felder run for the Yellow Jackets and a 61-yard pass from Colin Johnson to Jo Hayes for the Braves — it was a 14-10 game after one quarter.

Thompson then went to work again by forcing and recovering a Yellow Jackets fumble at the WVSU 25-yard line, setting up the Braves offense for a 22-yard touchdown pass, again from Johnson to Hayes, for a 21-10 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

Moments later it was Jamae Blank’s turn to make a big defensive play, with a sack forcing another WVSU fumble, recovered by Isi Etute at the Yellow Jackets’ 16-yard line. JaQuan Kelly scored on a 3-yard run; the extra-point kick was missed, but UNCP led 27-10 with 11:07 left in the half.

“One of the main things we focused on coming into the game was seeking physicality. Because football’s still a grown man’s sport and every play, every drive, we just have people flying around seeking physicality,” Blank said. “I don’t even know what move I worked, I just got off the ball. That’s kind of been one of the biggest things for me is just coming off the ball and little slow, and really for that it was just going back to the basics, going back to just having fun and just racing people to the backfield.”

Thompson’s third big play of the first half came on the next drive when WVSU went for it on fourth down near midfield and he sacked quarterback Caleb Jantuah.

That led to Hayes’ third touchdown catch of the day, a 20-yard strike from Johnson after the graduate receiver got wide open in the end zone, which gave UNCP a 34-10 lead with 5:28 on the second-quarter clock.

Hayes’ three first-half touchdowns came on his first three catches of the day, tying him for the second-most receiving touchdowns in a single game in program history. He finished with five catches for 139 yards.

“I’m the type of person where every time I touch it I want to score,” Hayes said. “Growing up I played running back; my mentality that my dad and Coach Jamain instilled in me was you’ve got to run hard, you’ve got to get in that end zone. So any time I get it, no matter where I’m at on the field, that’s the mentality.”

“We kind of joke on offense, all we’ve got to do is get it to (No.) 22 and there’s a good chance we score,” Hall said. “It just feels that way with him. Obviously we got him open on the little dig there, but for most guys that’s probably a 20-yard gain, but he was able to stop, start, cut back across the field, make guys miss, and all of a sudden that turns into a (61)-yard touchdown.

Each team scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half: UNCP’s Johnson found Sincere Baines in the flat for a 31-yard scoring pass, while Jantuah hit Amare Ary on a 23-yard pass for the Yellow Jackets. UNCP led 41-17 at intermission.

UNCP scored two third-quarter touchdowns, both by Baines, and took a 55-17 lead to the fourth. The first came on an 18-yard run, the second on a 61-yard dash.

Baines ran for 124 yards on just six carries, while also catching two passes for 43 yards, returning to the explosive ability that was often seen from him a season ago.

“We just came out with fire today,” Baines said. “We knew they came in with that 5-2 (record), but we knew we have something to play for. We’re not out of the fight just because of our record. We’ve just got to come out with intensity every game, and we did today and you see the results.”

Baines’ performance was part of an improved rushing performance overall by the Braves, who tallied a season-high 280 yards on the ground.

“I had this weird feeling that Sincere Baines was going to show up today,” Hall said. “I don’t know why, I called it on Tuesday. … I just had a feeling this was going to be his game. … I felt like if we could stay ahead and just keep the game on the terms we wanted to play, we were going to be able to run the ball. Obviously Colin is getting a little healthier with his feet, so it opens up this whole part of the run game that we haven’t had this year. And then obviously I think we saw the Sincere Baines that was the (MEC) Rookie of the Year last year.”

Jaquan Albright capped the Braves’ scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:25 to go. He also caught three passes for 47 yards, while Jayden Smith caught two passes for 40 yards.

Johnson was 15-for-23 yards passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 48 yards on seven attempts as he continues to play through a broken foot.

Felder ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Yellow Jackets. Jantuah was 10-for-13 passing for 77 yards after replacing Bess in the first half. Ary caught five passes for 56 yards and Quientin Williams had three catches for 40 yards.

Saturday’s game was the first of a three-game homestand for UNCP. The Braves host West Virginia Wesleyan at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.