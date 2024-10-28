CLINTON — The St. Pauls football team earned a 49-6 win in Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference road matchup at Clinton.

St. Pauls (7-2, 4-0 Southeastern) remained unbeaten in conference play and set up a winner-take-all game for the league title Friday against Midway.

Yoshua McBryde rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns for St. Pauls, with Theophilus Setzer running for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Setzer also threw for 86 yards, with Jakhi Purcell catching three passes for 43 yards.

Quintell McNeill, Scottland Smith and Antwan McKoy each had an interception for the St. Pauls defense against Clinton (1-8, 1-3 Southeastern), while Audrey Cobbs had a fumble recovery.

St. Pauls led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 42-0 at the end of the third quarter.

St. Pauls improved to 2-7 all-time against Clinton, earning its first road win in the series.

Midway dominates Red Springs

The Red Springs football team lost 46-8 as the Red Devils traveled to Midway Friday.

Midway (8-1, 4-0 Southeastern) led 22-0 after the first quarter, 38-0 at halftime and 46-0 at the end of the third quarter. Red Springs (2-7, 2-2 Southeastern) avoided the shutout with a fourth-quarter score.

Ke’mari McNeill and Gehemiah Blue each ran for two touchdowns for Midway.

After earning their fourth straight win in the series against Red Springs, the Raiders will visit St. Pauls Friday, with the winner set to claim the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship.

Red Springs will travel to West Bladen for the regular-season finale.

Seventy-First shuts out Lumberton

The Lumberton football team was defeated 50-0 by Seventy-First as the Pirates played their home finale Friday.

Seventy-First (9-0, 6-0 United-8 Conference) won its 39th consecutive regular-season game. The Falcons took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, led 36-0 at halftime and led 50-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Donovan Frederick and Deandre Nance both rushed for two touchdowns and over 100 yards for Seventy-First, which beat the Pirates for the 12th straight season.

Lumberton (3-6, 0-6 United-8) has lost six straight games. The Pirates will conclude their season Friday at Purnell Swett.