SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Kelvin Kibet finished fourth in the 8K race to help lead the UNC Pembroke men’s cross country team to its third-straight Conference Carolinas championship, while Moureen Kimaiyo took home the women’s individual title to lead the women to a third-place finish in the 6K race Saturday morning at the Roger Milliken Center.

Kibet was named conference Freshman of the Year as he crossed with a time of 25 minutes, 26.5 seconds, while Ryan Jimenez took ninth at 25:40.8, with Jack Pheiffer behind him in 10th with a time of 25:42.7 to place three Braves in the top 10. Norman Junker (25:53.6) took 12th, with Antony Kigen (25:54.4) ran 13th, and Lucas Nervo (26:14.8) finished 18th.

Kibet earned first-team All-Conference honors, Jimenez, Phieffer, Junker and Kigen were named to the second team and Nervo grabbed a third-team selection.

The men’s squad scored 48 team points to take the championship.

Conrad Robertson finished 22nd with a time of 26:24.5, Payden Lewis took 25th at 26:31.1, with Daniel Mejias in 58th with a time of 27:48.5. Will Clancey placed 61st at 27:51.6, with Charlie Schihl finishing 83rd with a time of 28:33.4, and J.P. Marquez taking 92nd at 28:49.4. Sean Todd (28:57.5) was 94th, Christian Whiteside (29:07.7) finished 97th, Gabe Blackwelder (29:09.8) crossed in 98th and Kevin Vazquez (30:34.3) finished 115th to round out the men’s side.

Kimaiyo was named Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year and took home the individual title for the second consecutive year on the women’s side with a time of 21:46.1, good for the second-fastest 6K time in school history, while Jackline Kosgei crossed ninth at 23:00.6. Michela Gritti took 16th with a time of 23:45.6, with Malea Bennewitz right behind her in 17th at 23:48.1.

Kimaiyo, on the first team, Kosgei, on the second team, and Gritti and Bennewitz, each on the third team, earned All-Conference recognition.

Sofia Skidmore (24:33.1) crossed in 25th, Leticia Pena (25:00.3) took 34th, with Jana Termos (26:05.7) taking 46th, and Lizzy Laurine placing 61st with a time of 27:06.2 to round out the women’s side.

The Lady Braves tallied 68 points to take third place.

The Braves will now take a week off before they return to Spartanburg, South Carolina for the NCAA Southeast Regional races on Saturday, Nov. 9.