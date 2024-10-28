PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke wrestling’s long-standing preseason tournament, the Pembroke Classic, has been renamed the P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic, athletic department officials announced Monday.

“This is a fitting tribute to Coach Smith and his legacy at UNCP and in our community,” said UNC Pembroke Director of Athletics, Dick Christy. “The Pembroke Classic provides a wide spectrum of mat opportunities for student-athletes to compete, something that really aligns with Coach Smith’s efforts to grow the sport of wrestling in our community, region, and state.”

The season-opening event is scheduled for Sunday at the English E. Jones Center.

The tournament honors Smith, who served as UNCP’s wrestling coach from 1982 until 2006, and remained involved at the university after his retirement. A member of the NCAA Wrestling, North Carolina Wrestling and UNCP Athletics halls of fame, Smith died last year at age 76.

“Coach Smith started this tournament back in the ’80s when he took over as head coach at UNCP, and is the longest-standing preseason tournament in the southeast, as well as one of the longest-standing in the country,” said UNC Pembroke head wrestling coach O.T. Johnson. “As we all know, P.J. was an instrumental part of wrestling in the southeast region, and this tournament is indicative of that. I had a chance to wrestle in this tournament as a collegiate athlete, and it is surreal to be honoring the man that made that possible with the renaming of this event.”

The event is still the longest-standing annual athletics event for UNC Pembroke. Admission to the P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic is $10 for the day. Students with a valid student ID are free. Wrestling action is set to begin at 9 a.m.